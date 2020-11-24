January 2021

This month we get aboard three new outboard-powered day boats – inland and coastal – plus we deconstruct the calculations that define the limits of your sailing boat’s performance. And there’s more for owners of sail or power: Engine mounts, bilge alarms, navigation lights and interpreting weather forecasts. Readers and experts throughout every issue of PBO.
Practical motorboating – 3 new boats reviewed
Powerboating has rarely been more affordable, reports Jake Kavanagh
Know your boat – stability and performance calculations made easy
How numbers on paper can help you choose the ideal boat
Self-isolation comes naturally for some of us…
Self-isolating has never been a problem for me. In fact, I’ve been following government guidelines ever since 2005, when I…
Practical articles and gear reviews
How to mouse a halyard
Tips for swapping out lines
Buyer’s guide and installation: wireless kill cords
Installing a wireless kill cord on a planing motor cruiser
How I replaced my nav lights
Upgrading old navigation lights with modern LEDs
DIY bilge alarm
A cost effective alarm that could save you from sinking
Restoring a tired motor launch
A winter project that saw a sorry-looking Dell Quay Fisher restored to her former glory
How to make a mast cover
Sewing a custom cover to protect an in-mast furling mainsail
How to replace engine mounts to cut engine vibration
Replacing engine mounts for smoother running
Amazing Adventures
UK island hopping
A challenge to dinghy sail round the 200 islands of England and Wales
French locks
A step by step guide to transiting locks on the French canal system
Dinghy sailing close call
Marsali Taylor recalls a frightening capsize experience
Winter liveaboards
The nights draw in for a British family cruising the Chesapeake bay
Weather forecasting guide
How to interpret weather forecasts
Knowledge to help understand what’s happening with the weather
The power of jet streams
An explanation of surface weather patterns by weather guru Alan Watts
The night the hurricane hit
Roger Hughes prepares his schooner for 150mph winds