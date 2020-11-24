January 2021

This month we get aboard three new outboard-powered day boats – inland and coastal – plus we deconstruct the calculations that define the limits of your sailing boat’s performance. And there’s more for owners of sail or power: Engine mounts, bilge alarms, navigation lights and interpreting weather forecasts. Readers and experts throughout every issue of PBO.

Practical motorboating – 3 new boats reviewed

Powerboating has rarely been more affordable, reports Jake Kavanagh

Know your boat – stability and performance calculations made easy

How numbers on paper can help you choose the ideal boat

Self-isolation comes naturally for some of us… Self-isolating has never been a problem for me. In fact, I’ve been following government guidelines ever since 2005, when I…

Practical articles and gear reviews

How to mouse a halyard

Tips for swapping out lines

Buyer’s guide and installation: wireless kill cords

Installing a wireless kill cord on a planing motor cruiser

How I replaced my nav lights

Upgrading old navigation lights with modern LEDs

DIY bilge alarm

A cost effective alarm that could save you from sinking

Restoring a tired motor launch

A winter project that saw a sorry-looking Dell Quay Fisher restored to her former glory

How to make a mast cover

Sewing a custom cover to protect an in-mast furling mainsail

How to replace engine mounts to cut engine vibration

Replacing engine mounts for smoother running

Amazing Adventures

UK island hopping

A challenge to dinghy sail round the 200 islands of England and Wales

French locks

A step by step guide to transiting locks on the French canal system

Dinghy sailing close call

Marsali Taylor recalls a frightening capsize experience

Winter liveaboards

The nights draw in for a British family cruising the Chesapeake bay

Weather forecasting guide

How to interpret weather forecasts

Knowledge to help understand what’s happening with the weather

The power of jet streams

An explanation of surface weather patterns by weather guru Alan Watts

The night the hurricane hit

Roger Hughes prepares his schooner for 150mph winds