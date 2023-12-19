February issue – out 21 December 2023

How to fix cracks and holes in fibreglass, what to look for when carrying out keel checks, exclusive first test of the home-built Globe 5.80, the best sail and power boats for crossing the English Channel.. and more!

How to fix cracks and holes in fibreglass

No need to fear fibreglass repairs with these helpful tips and our step-by-step guide

Vital keel checks

What to look out for on your boat!

Amazing home-built racer

First test of the 19ft Globe 5.80 built for racing solo across the Atlantic…and around the world

Ditch the gas!

How practical is an induction hob on board? PBO reader Libby Earle puts it to the test

Solo ocean sailing skills

Offshore and extended sailing tips from a circumnavigator

Lune Pilot 11

Singing the praises of an unusual long-keeled dinghy

Best boats for crossing the English Channel

PBO boat tester Duncan Kent on his pick of the sail and power boats to sail to the Continent

How to measure up for new sails

A sail maker shares what you need to do

Best sails for an Atlantic passage

The best cloth to use plus the essentials for an SOS repair kit

Hybrid power

Six ways to retrofit a hybrid drive system to your boat

Tracing a leak on a freshwater tank

Check the obvious things first

Extend your time afloat

Tips for modifying your sailing habits to spend more time on your boat

Ask the experts

How practical are refillable gas bottles? How to get better TV reception onboard

Replacing rusty trailer leaf springs

Putting bounce back in a trailer to extend its life

Electric to the Azores

Ditching the diesel: starting a circumnavigating on a yacht converted to electric propulsion

Humber, Thames, Dover

A challenge to paddle a kayak in every area of The Shipping Forecast

Techno troubles

A maiden motorboat voyage that led to a dramatic rescue