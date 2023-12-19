February issue – out 21 December 2023

How to fix cracks and holes in fibreglass, what to look for when carrying out keel checks, exclusive first test of the home-built Globe 5.80, the best sail and power boats for crossing the English Channel.. and more!
How to fix cracks and holes in fibreglass
No need to fear fibreglass repairs with these helpful tips and our step-by-step guide
Vital keel checks
What to look out for on your boat!
Amazing home-built racer
First test of the 19ft Globe 5.80 built for racing solo across the Atlantic…and around the world
Ditch the gas!
How practical is an induction hob on board? PBO reader Libby Earle puts it to the test
Solo ocean sailing skills
Offshore and extended sailing tips from a circumnavigator
Lune Pilot 11
Singing the praises of an unusual long-keeled dinghy
Best boats for crossing the English Channel
PBO boat tester Duncan Kent on his pick of the sail and power boats to sail to the Continent
How to measure up for new sails
A sail maker shares what you need to do
Best sails for an Atlantic passage
The best cloth to use plus the essentials for an SOS repair kit
Hybrid power
Six ways to retrofit a hybrid drive system to your boat
Tracing a leak on a freshwater tank
Check the obvious things first
Extend your time afloat
Tips for modifying your sailing habits to spend more time on your boat
Ask the experts
How practical are refillable gas bottles? How to get better TV reception onboard
Replacing rusty trailer leaf springs
Putting bounce back in a trailer to extend its life
Electric to the Azores
Ditching the diesel: starting a circumnavigating on a yacht converted to electric propulsion
Humber, Thames, Dover
A challenge to paddle a kayak in every area of The Shipping Forecast
Techno troubles
A maiden motorboat voyage that led to a dramatic rescue