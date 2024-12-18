February issue – out 19 December

Single-handed sailing: a guide for first-timers, Meet Britain’s most popular yacht, How to get a perfect mirror finish on your hull, Kid-proof your boat, Discover the original pocket rocket, Rewire your boat’s electrics and MORE!
Sailing solo
How to go from crewed to single-handed sailing
Reign of the Centaur
Find out why the Westerly Centaur is Britain’s most popular yacht
Pimp my deck!
Step-by-step guides to fitting a GRP and an EVA foam deck
Look at that shine!
How to get the perfect mirror finish
The original pocket rocket
Why the Balmain Bug is so appealing
Boat rewiring
One reader shares how he replaced his DC electrics
Sailing gear tried and tested
Mid-layer jacket and breathable sailing boots in real-world use
The Legacy of Cruiser Kits
The history of an almost forgotten British boat designer and builder
How to sail with children
Tips for kid-proofing your boat
Engine maintenance
How to change a cutless bearing
The pioneers
The first African American sailors to sail solo around the world
Thames tidal lesson
Getting stuck in the mud while heading to inner London
Tideway dinghies
Why the Tideway is one of the best boats Clive Marsh has ever owned
Ask the experts
Best boats to sail around Britain, lithium batteries and more
Post-GCSE cruise
A teen sailor takes a first extended cruise on the East Coast