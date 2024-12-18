February issue – out 19 December

Single-handed sailing: a guide for first-timers, Meet Britain’s most popular yacht, How to get a perfect mirror finish on your hull, Kid-proof your boat, Discover the original pocket rocket, Rewire your boat’s electrics and MORE!

Sailing solo

How to go from crewed to single-handed sailing

Reign of the Centaur

Find out why the Westerly Centaur is Britain’s most popular yacht

Pimp my deck!

Step-by-step guides to fitting a GRP and an EVA foam deck

Look at that shine!

How to get the perfect mirror finish

The original pocket rocket

Why the Balmain Bug is so appealing

Boat rewiring

One reader shares how he replaced his DC electrics

Sailing gear tried and tested

Mid-layer jacket and breathable sailing boots in real-world use

The Legacy of Cruiser Kits

The history of an almost forgotten British boat designer and builder

How to sail with children

Tips for kid-proofing your boat

Engine maintenance

How to change a cutless bearing

The pioneers

The first African American sailors to sail solo around the world

Thames tidal lesson

Getting stuck in the mud while heading to inner London

Tideway dinghies

Why the Tideway is one of the best boats Clive Marsh has ever owned

Ask the experts

Best boats to sail around Britain, lithium batteries and more

Post-GCSE cruise

A teen sailor takes a first extended cruise on the East Coast