February issue – on sale 22 December

Day sailers and cruising dinghies; Jimmy Cornell’s world cruising survey – then and now; Adventure after loss; Golden Globe fix; Clever kit from Europe’s biggest trade show; PBO Project Boat sails up; and 20 pages of DIY…
Cruising dinghies
Modest trailer-sailers and dinghies capable of cosy accommodation
Day-sailers
Trailerable day boats that are the very essence of sailing adventure
Viko S30 walkaround
A low-price Polish-built cruiser with plenty to offer
Sails up
Is the skipper ready for the PBO Project Boat’s new sails?
Curing condensation
An effective solution to a damp, mildewy problem
Golden Globe fix
How a smashed bow was repaired in double quick time
Carbon monoxide care
Protect you and your boat from deadly CO fumes
DIY bunk ladder
A light, easy-to-stow means of getting in and out of bunks
Sea Angler revamp
Rebuilding a fishing boat for canal cruising across France
Jimmy Cornell’s bluewater boats
The cruising legend looks at how yachts have evolved over 40 years
Adventure after loss
Transatlantic in the boat a couple hand-built together
Clever kit
The best boat gear revealed at Europe’s biggest marine trade show
Force 5 yacht delivery
Sailing from Portugal, bound for the UK
Wind generator SOS
Cautionary tale of one man’s losing battle with a wind turbine
Baltic adventure
The many attractions of sailing in the tideless Baltic Sea
Bonding windows
Finding the right product to bond leaky windows
CO gas flow
More carbon monoxide avoidance tips