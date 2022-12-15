February issue – on sale 22 December

Day sailers and cruising dinghies; Jimmy Cornell’s world cruising survey – then and now; Adventure after loss; Golden Globe fix; Clever kit from Europe’s biggest trade show; PBO Project Boat sails up; and 20 pages of DIY…

Order the February 2023 issue online now

Cruising dinghies

Modest trailer-sailers and dinghies capable of cosy accommodation

Day-sailers

Trailerable day boats that are the very essence of sailing adventure

Viko S30 walkaround

A low-price Polish-built cruiser with plenty to offer

Sails up

Is the skipper ready for the PBO Project Boat’s new sails?

Curing condensation

An effective solution to a damp, mildewy problem

Golden Globe fix

How a smashed bow was repaired in double quick time

Carbon monoxide care

Protect you and your boat from deadly CO fumes

DIY bunk ladder

A light, easy-to-stow means of getting in and out of bunks

Sea Angler revamp

Rebuilding a fishing boat for canal cruising across France

Jimmy Cornell’s bluewater boats

The cruising legend looks at how yachts have evolved over 40 years

Adventure after loss

Transatlantic in the boat a couple hand-built together

Clever kit

The best boat gear revealed at Europe’s biggest marine trade show

Force 5 yacht delivery

Sailing from Portugal, bound for the UK

Wind generator SOS

Cautionary tale of one man’s losing battle with a wind turbine

Baltic adventure

The many attractions of sailing in the tideless Baltic Sea

Bonding windows

Finding the right product to bond leaky windows

CO gas flow

More carbon monoxide avoidance tips