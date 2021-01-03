Practical articles and expert tips galore in the February 2021 issue of PBO as we hear from a reader struck by lightning 3 times! Plus top tips on servicing winches, choosing varnish, maintaining a swinging keel and more. Plus a wide-ranging review of used boats: 10 of the best Dutch designs and a test sail aboard the Hunter Ranger/Channel 245
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
PRACTICAL ARTICLES AND EXPERT TIPS
Lightning-proof your boat
Top tips from the experts on how to mitigate for lightning strikes at sea
How to service a winch
Regular servicing makes for easy running and longevity
Which is the best varnish for my woodwork on board?
Which is the most appropriate varnish for the job in hand?
Reader restoration: from bare hull to expedition yacht
Refitting a Morgan Giles 30 for cold climate cruising
How to repair and maintain a swing-keel
Refitting a swing keel that fell out of a Pandora 700
How to vent an unusual engine room
Using electric fans to get air in and out of an engine room
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
USED BOAT REVIEWS
Great British boats: Hunter Ranger 245 test sail / Hunter Channel 245 test sail
A versatile yacht that encapsulates the ‘less is more’ philosophy
Going Dutch: 10 of the best used boats from Holland
A delve into the rich heritage of yacht design in the Netherlands
Modern gaffers
Peter Poland tracks the development of modern British gaff riggers
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
AMAZING ADVENTURES
Island hopping in the Firth of Clyde
Visiting Ailsa Craig and Arran
Amazing adventures: Indian Ocean atoll
Cocos Keeling… the best snorkelling spot in the world
Racing around the world
From Suhaili to Hugo Boss, the courage of solo circumnavigators
Shoal waters
Great reasons why you should try engineless sailing
Click here to find your nearest shop selling PBO on the newsstand · Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR Buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
SEAMANSHIP
Reading the sky – interpreting clouds for accurate wind forecasts
Wind forecasting skills for boaters
Blind navigation
One reader’s nerve-wracking sail through the Alderney Race in thick fog