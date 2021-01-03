Practical articles and expert tips galore in the February 2021 issue of PBO as we hear from a reader struck by lightning 3 times! Plus top tips on servicing winches, choosing varnish, maintaining a swinging keel and more. Plus a wide-ranging review of used boats: 10 of the best Dutch designs and a test sail aboard the Hunter Ranger/Channel 245

PRACTICAL ARTICLES AND EXPERT TIPS

Lightning-proof your boat

Top tips from the experts on how to mitigate for lightning strikes at sea

How to service a winch

Regular servicing makes for easy running and longevity

Which is the best varnish for my woodwork on board?



Which is the most appropriate varnish for the job in hand?

Reader restoration: from bare hull to expedition yacht

Refitting a Morgan Giles 30 for cold climate cruising

How to repair and maintain a swing-keel

Refitting a swing keel that fell out of a Pandora 700

How to vent an unusual engine room

Using electric fans to get air in and out of an engine room

USED BOAT REVIEWS

Great British boats: Hunter Ranger 245 test sail / Hunter Channel 245 test sail



A versatile yacht that encapsulates the ‘less is more’ philosophy

Going Dutch: 10 of the best used boats from Holland

A delve into the rich heritage of yacht design in the Netherlands

Modern gaffers

Peter Poland tracks the development of modern British gaff riggers

AMAZING ADVENTURES



Island hopping in the Firth of Clyde

Visiting Ailsa Craig and Arran

Amazing adventures: Indian Ocean atoll

Cocos Keeling… the best snorkelling spot in the world

Racing around the world

From Suhaili to Hugo Boss, the courage of solo circumnavigators

Shoal waters

Great reasons why you should try engineless sailing

SEAMANSHIP

Reading the sky – interpreting clouds for accurate wind forecasts



Wind forecasting skills for boaters

Blind navigation

One reader’s nerve-wracking sail through the Alderney Race in thick fog