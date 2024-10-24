December issue – 24 October

Monohulls vs multihulls: which one is best? Sailing downwind: how the pros do it, Where is the best place to stow your liferaft? Staying warm on board, Tips to prepare your boat for a dream voyage, Second-hand spotlight on the Hallberg-Rassy 352, Get the perfect finish when painting and varnishing, Replacing a cracked hatch: step-by-step, and MORE!
One hull or two?
An in-depth look at multihulls and monohulls: which is best for performance, handling & mooring, accommodation and overall cost
Sailing downwind
Learn how the professionals cope with downwind cruising
Liferaft stowage
Where’s the best place to stow a liferaft for fast deployment?
Preparing your boat for a dream voyage
Practical tips on how to make your yacht ready for long-term cruising
Second-hand boat focus: Hallberg-Rassy 352
Spotlight on this popular yacht + 6 top alternatives
Better varnishing and painting
How to get the perfect finish
Engine servicing made easy
How to bleed a diesel engine
A clear view
Replacing a cracked hatch
Winter storage
How to keep your boat in tip-top condition over the colder months
Helicopter rescue
Aerial transfer in rough seas to help an injured crew
Staying warm on board
Gear, clothing, heaters & more: from budget to high-end options
GRP Torch dinghy
Praise for the £100 bargain boat
‘Soft’ sailing
Clive Marsh cuts weight on board with rope, wood and leatherwork
Ask the experts
Mitigating against lightning strike, where does excess fuel go?
Chartering with children
Exploring the Hungarian waterways