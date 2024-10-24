December issue – 24 October

Monohulls vs multihulls: which one is best? Sailing downwind: how the pros do it, Where is the best place to stow your liferaft? Staying warm on board, Tips to prepare your boat for a dream voyage, Second-hand spotlight on the Hallberg-Rassy 352, Get the perfect finish when painting and varnishing, Replacing a cracked hatch: step-by-step, and MORE!

One hull or two?

An in-depth look at multihulls and monohulls: which is best for performance, handling & mooring, accommodation and overall cost

Sailing downwind

Learn how the professionals cope with downwind cruising

Liferaft stowage

Where’s the best place to stow a liferaft for fast deployment?

Preparing your boat for a dream voyage

Practical tips on how to make your yacht ready for long-term cruising

Second-hand boat focus: Hallberg-Rassy 352

Spotlight on this popular yacht + 6 top alternatives

Better varnishing and painting

How to get the perfect finish

Engine servicing made easy

How to bleed a diesel engine

A clear view

Replacing a cracked hatch

Winter storage

How to keep your boat in tip-top condition over the colder months

Helicopter rescue

Aerial transfer in rough seas to help an injured crew

Staying warm on board

Gear, clothing, heaters & more: from budget to high-end options

GRP Torch dinghy

Praise for the £100 bargain boat

‘Soft’ sailing

Clive Marsh cuts weight on board with rope, wood and leatherwork

Ask the experts

Mitigating against lightning strike, where does excess fuel go?

Chartering with children

Exploring the Hungarian waterways