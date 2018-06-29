December 2018

Red carpet restoration

A 40-year-old Contessa 32, a former Joint Services vessel, is revived

Secrets of the superyachts

Stolen ideas from the superyacht yards to give you a little luxury

Round Britain in a Nelson

What could go wrong?

Forward-looking designs

Peter K Poland continues his profile of Bill Dixon’s best work, celebrating the Moody 45DS and AC41

Homecoming of a heroine

A restored Dunkirk Little Ship returns to the beach where she was built

Aft board restoration

Tackling a name plate’s heavy, solid mouldings can be messy

DIY electric outboard

A reader shows how he makes his own battery-powered outboard motor

Electrical wiring

There are various methods of connecting electrical wiring on board, but which is best?

Descaling toilet pipes

Loo pipe scale may be out of sight but ignore it at your peril!

Veneer made easy

Apply veneer to construction plywood – it’s cheaper than buying ready-faced ply

Practical projects

A PBO reader rigs his tiller to simultaneously steer the outboard. Here’s how…

One hull or two?

Can a monohull-loving sailor be swayed by catamaran comforts?

Learning from experience

Testing times for three friends during a sail on the River Blackwater

Hatch cover

How to make your own fixed companionway shelter

New gear

Battery boost start pack, underwater camera and sailing simulator tested

PBO Christmas gift guide

The eSail Sailing Simulator is among our picks for great-value presents

Fun on a Fairline

A new boater takes his family on their very first cruise around the IOW

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: The art of racing: how to lose to win

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Entanglement

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Rise to a challenge

PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop

New regular chandlery offers

News: Solent ferry operator under scrutiny after third collision… and more

Regional news: Jersey sailors put at risk… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: Brexit and boating, windlass power worries… and more