December 2025 issue – out on 23 October

From steering to rigging (and all the things we forget!) – the essential checks for the prepared skipper; Displacement theory and how it affects the way your boat handles; Anchoring short-handed; Barry Perrins on his 9-year circumnavigation; Fit your own Saildrive propeller; Why you should never neglect lubricating oil; How to tow a dinghy; Lost prop replacement; Boat focus on small Westerly yachts; Making a mizzen mast and more!
Order the December 2025 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Preparing yacht systems
All the things we forget to check!
Boat handling explained
Heavy vs light displacement..and what it means
Anchoring short-handed
Dropping the hook while sailing solo
Hanse 360 test
‘Rewarding to sail and spacious down below’
Old seadog adventures
30,000 miles sailed over 9 years
Second-hand boats for exploring inland
The best yachts under 40ft for sailing the Dutch waterways
Inboard overhaul
Replacing a blown head gasket
Lost prop replacement
A factory modification for Volvo Saildrives plus anode replacement
A ketch worth saving
The in-danger West Country trading ketch
Small Westerly Yachts
Roomy 10ft to 26ft family cruisers at dinghy prices
Mizzen making
How to build a mizzen mast for a ketch
Being better seen a night!
Fitting mast lights
‘My boat was a write-off’
Club race night damage leads to seven months of frustration to rectify the damage
Holy Island by trailer-sailer
Coastal hopping along Northumberland’s coast
Ask the experts
Should I use composite wood? Stern tube protection, Securing a cutless bearing