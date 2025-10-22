December 2025 issue – out on 23 October

From steering to rigging (and all the things we forget!) – the essential checks for the prepared skipper; Displacement theory and how it affects the way your boat handles; Anchoring short-handed; Barry Perrins on his 9-year circumnavigation; Fit your own Saildrive propeller; Why you should never neglect lubricating oil; How to tow a dinghy; Lost prop replacement; Boat focus on small Westerly yachts; Making a mizzen mast and more!

Preparing yacht systems

All the things we forget to check!

Boat handling explained

Heavy vs light displacement..and what it means

Dropping the hook while sailing solo

Hanse 360 test

‘Rewarding to sail and spacious down below’

Old seadog adventures

30,000 miles sailed over 9 years

Second-hand boats for exploring inland

The best yachts under 40ft for sailing the Dutch waterways

Inboard overhaul

Replacing a blown head gasket

Lost prop replacement

A factory modification for Volvo Saildrives plus anode replacement

A ketch worth saving

The in-danger West Country trading ketch

Small Westerly Yachts

Roomy 10ft to 26ft family cruisers at dinghy prices

Mizzen making

How to build a mizzen mast for a ketch

Being better seen a night!

Fitting mast lights

‘My boat was a write-off’

Club race night damage leads to seven months of frustration to rectify the damage

Holy Island by trailer-sailer

Coastal hopping along Northumberland’s coast

Ask the experts

Should I use composite wood? Stern tube protection, Securing a cutless bearing