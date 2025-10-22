December 2025 issue – out on 23 October

Practical Boat Owner December 2025

From steering to rigging (and all the things we forget!) – the essential checks for the prepared skipper;  Displacement theory and how it affects the way your boat handles; Anchoring short-handed; Barry Perrins on his 9-year circumnavigation; Fit your own Saildrive propeller; Why you should never neglect lubricating oil; How to tow a dinghy; Lost prop replacement; Boat focus on small Westerly yachts; Making a mizzen mast and more!

Preparing yacht systems

All the things we forget to check!

Boat handling explained

Heavy vs light displacement..and what it means

Anchoring short-handed

Dropping the hook while sailing solo

Hanse 360 test

‘Rewarding to sail and spacious down below’

Old seadog adventures

30,000 miles sailed over 9 years

Second-hand boats for exploring inland

The best yachts under 40ft for sailing the Dutch waterways

Inboard overhaul

Replacing a blown head gasket

Lost prop replacement

A factory modification for Volvo Saildrives plus anode replacement

A ketch worth saving

The in-danger West Country trading ketch 

Small Westerly Yachts

Roomy 10ft to 26ft family cruisers at dinghy prices

Mizzen making

How to build a mizzen mast for a ketch

Being better seen a night!

Fitting mast lights

‘My boat was a write-off’

Club race night damage leads to seven months of frustration to rectify the damage

Holy Island by trailer-sailer

Coastal hopping along Northumberland’s coast

Ask the experts

Should I use composite wood? Stern tube protection, Securing a cutless bearing