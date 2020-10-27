December 2020

The type of tender you own says a lot about the boat you have and the boating you do. In this month’s PBO we discuss how a dinghy for rowing out to a mid-river mooring and back is very different to one designed to be stowed on davits and taking day-trips. Plus restoring a Contessa 26 (and then having second thoughts), dinghy cruising in the Severn and how to make a ship’s wheel in wood.

BOATS, CRUISING AND SEAMANSHIP

Rival 32 review and test sail

Peter Poland test sails the most popular of the enduring British Rivals

Shipping under sail

Rupert Holmes on the technology that is making waves in shipping

Choosing a tender

29 expert tips on the use and abuse of dinghies and support boats

Living in a boatyard

Drew Maglio on the cast of colourful characters he meets in the yard

Lifejacket safety

Buoyancy and training will help make your luck go further afloat

PRACTICAL ARTICLES

How to repair instrument indicators

Tips for fixing gauges

Splice with confidence

Roger Hughes on his own version of the tuck splice

Making a ship’s wheel

One reader’s woodworking project over lockdown

Rubbing strake repair

Top tips on fixing deck fittings and furniture

I restored the wrong boat!

One reader’s project that was better suited for someone else

Atlantic diary

A trip that started with the ARC and ended with COVID-19

Book reviews

Gift ideas: from coffee-table picture book to the Radio 4 of sailing

Skerries to Mull

Timing the tides heading north in the Irish Sea is a complicated feat

Bike nearly sank my boat

One reader recalls how his ‘very safe’ shortcut nearly came unstuck

Severn dinghy cruising

Soft mud banks but hard, fast sailing for the Lydney Yacht Club fleet