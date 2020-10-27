December 2020

The type of tender you own says a lot about the boat you have and the boating you do. In this month’s PBO we discuss how a dinghy for rowing out to a mid-river mooring and back is very different to one designed to be stowed on davits and taking day-trips. Plus restoring a Contessa 26 (and then having second thoughts), dinghy cruising in the Severn and how to make a ship’s wheel in wood.
BOATS, CRUISING AND SEAMANSHIP
Rival 32 review and test sail
Peter Poland test sails the most popular of the enduring British Rivals
Shipping under sail
Rupert Holmes on the technology that is making waves in shipping
Choosing a tender
29 expert tips on the use and abuse of dinghies and support boats
Living in a boatyard
Drew Maglio on the cast of colourful characters he meets in the yard
Lifejacket safety
Buoyancy and training will help make your luck go further afloat
PRACTICAL ARTICLES
How to repair instrument indicators
Tips for fixing gauges
Splice with confidence
Roger Hughes on his own version of the tuck splice
Making a ship’s wheel
One reader’s woodworking project over lockdown
Rubbing strake repair
Top tips on fixing deck fittings and furniture
I restored the wrong boat!
One reader’s project that was better suited for someone else
Atlantic diary
A trip that started with the ARC and ended with COVID-19
Book reviews
Gift ideas: from coffee-table picture book to the Radio 4 of sailing
Skerries to Mull
Timing the tides heading north in the Irish Sea is a complicated feat
Bike nearly sank my boat
One reader recalls how his ‘very safe’ shortcut nearly came unstuck
Severn dinghy cruising
Soft mud banks but hard, fast sailing for the Lydney Yacht Club fleet