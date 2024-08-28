October issue – out on 29 August

Ultimate guide to wind vane steering systems, Offshore gear for small boats, How to winterise your engine, 10 low-cost solutions for anti-slip decks, the best apps for sailors and MORE!
Order the October 2024 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Ultimate guide to wind vane steering systems
Read our full guide for servicing tips and troubleshooting, long term reviews and comprehensive buyers’ guide so you can buy the right system for your boat
A step-by-step guide to winterising your engine
Tips to service your engine at the end of the season
Offshore gear for small boats
Equipping a small boat for your first short-handed ocean voyage
Storm tactics
What has been learned since the 1974 sinking of the Morning Cloud 3 racing yacht
Second-hand boat focus
Why you should buy a boat you have never heard of
Leaving a pontoon single-handed
Tips to get out of a pontoon berth when wind and tide are against you
Man overboard!
A textbook rescue during the Round the Island Race
Best apps for sailors
Round the world sailor, Saša Fegić shares the apps he finds the most useful on board
Improve your decks
Alternatives to teak decking
Eye Splice
Step-by-step guide to splicing
Control your boat remotely
Make your boat ‘smart’ on a budget
Dinghies to keep at home
Why does Clive Marsh have five dinghies sitting in his garden?
Mainland to Mainland
Sailing from the Orkney Islands to mainland Scotland
Ask the experts
Troubleshooting voltage drop, Is AIS Net Location Beacon app worth installing?
Gear focus
Watermakers for smaller boats