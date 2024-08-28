October issue – out on 29 August

Ultimate guide to wind vane steering systems, Offshore gear for small boats, How to winterise your engine, 10 low-cost solutions for anti-slip decks, the best apps for sailors and MORE!

Ultimate guide to wind vane steering systems

Read our full guide for servicing tips and troubleshooting, long term reviews and comprehensive buyers’ guide so you can buy the right system for your boat

A step-by-step guide to winterising your engine

Tips to service your engine at the end of the season

Offshore gear for small boats

Equipping a small boat for your first short-handed ocean voyage

Storm tactics

What has been learned since the 1974 sinking of the Morning Cloud 3 racing yacht

Second-hand boat focus

Why you should buy a boat you have never heard of

Leaving a pontoon single-handed

Tips to get out of a pontoon berth when wind and tide are against you

Man overboard!

A textbook rescue during the Round the Island Race

Best apps for sailors

Round the world sailor, Saša Fegić shares the apps he finds the most useful on board

Improve your decks

Alternatives to teak decking

Eye Splice

Step-by-step guide to splicing

Control your boat remotely

Make your boat ‘smart’ on a budget

Dinghies to keep at home

Why does Clive Marsh have five dinghies sitting in his garden?

Mainland to Mainland

Sailing from the Orkney Islands to mainland Scotland

Ask the experts

Troubleshooting voltage drop, Is AIS Net Location Beacon app worth installing?

Gear focus

Watermakers for smaller boats