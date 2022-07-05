August issue – on sale 7th July

Easy ways to sail better; lifejackets on test; PBO Project Boat passage planning and electrics; great German 30-footers; bargain Stand-up Paddleboard test; and 21 pages of DIY…
Order the August issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
More fun, less stress
Expert tips on how to make your boat faster, safer and easy to handle
Made in Germany
‘Fantastisch’ 30-footers where German build quality shines through
Which lifejacket?
Six of the latest lifejackets compared
Finishing touches
Electronics checks and passage planning for the PBO Project Boat shakedown sail
See and be seen
Fitting a nearly new radar and radar target enhancer
Clive’s boats
Chartering a 36ft van de Stadt steel ketch on the Caledonian Canal
A rediscovered boat
The Adirondack Guide Boat design has stood the test of time
Gulf Stream adventure
Sailing with the current
Inflatable SUP on test
Is a cheap 12ft6 inflatable stand-up paddleboard suitable as a tender?
A man in three boats
Gilbert Park recalls a white knuckle experience during Storm Eunice
Overpowered on the Atlantic coast
A challenging sail around Cabo de Sao Vicente in southern Portugal
First world problems
A sailor who’s yacht sank in the Med reflects on the circumstances now facing his Ukrainian rescuers
Unscheduled haul out
A dripless shaft seal and cutless bearing replacement – step by step
Speedy boarding
DIY passerelle build
Electric heads pump refurbishment
Maintenance to save cash
Getting aboard easily
Ideas for climbing aboard