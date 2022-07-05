August issue – on sale 7th July

Easy ways to sail better; lifejackets on test; PBO Project Boat passage planning and electrics; great German 30-footers; bargain Stand-up Paddleboard test; and 21 pages of DIY…

More fun, less stress

Expert tips on how to make your boat faster, safer and easy to handle

Made in Germany

‘Fantastisch’ 30-footers where German build quality shines through

Which lifejacket?

Six of the latest lifejackets compared

Finishing touches

Electronics checks and passage planning for the PBO Project Boat shakedown sail

See and be seen

Fitting a nearly new radar and radar target enhancer

Clive’s boats

Chartering a 36ft van de Stadt steel ketch on the Caledonian Canal

A rediscovered boat

The Adirondack Guide Boat design has stood the test of time

Gulf Stream adventure

Sailing with the current

Inflatable SUP on test

Is a cheap 12ft6 inflatable stand-up paddleboard suitable as a tender?

A man in three boats

Gilbert Park recalls a white knuckle experience during Storm Eunice

Overpowered on the Atlantic coast

A challenging sail around Cabo de Sao Vicente in southern Portugal

First world problems

A sailor who’s yacht sank in the Med reflects on the circumstances now facing his Ukrainian rescuers

Unscheduled haul out

A dripless shaft seal and cutless bearing replacement – step by step

Speedy boarding

DIY passerelle build

Electric heads pump refurbishment

Maintenance to save cash

Getting aboard easily

Ideas for climbing aboard