August 2021

On sale now – the August issue of PBO – read all about the influential twin asymmetric daggerboard design that never quite received the recognition it deserved, plus the people behind the nation’s floating maritime heritage and our first ever attempt to test non-biocide antifouling…

Red Fox review

A design ahead of its time, we take a close look at this innovative 20-footer

Born in the USA

Iconic designs from North America (including the Jaguar 27)

Saving historic vessels

The preservation of Britain’s maritime history can be a real battle

Solo Biscay dodging orcas

Stormy weather and orca warnings during a single-handed adventure

Great electric boat race

How far and how fast can hybrid and electric narrowboats cruise?

Overcome the dreaded mal de mer

Non-biocide antifouling

PBO begins a comprehensive test of eco-friendly antifoulings

A world champion shows how to cycle and kayak from your boat

Wrong way round NZ

Ferocious tides where two seas meet see a crew lose their bearings

A wild Ryde

Misadventure off the Isle of Wight

Finding Shangri-La

A cruise to the exotic Chagos islands

Taking the plunge to own a boat in need of renovation

Old boat, new plug

Building a 1920s One Design – with modern twists

Build a deck-box seat

A garden planter gives inspiration for cockpit seating

Lengthen a GRP tender

Sawing an old dinghy in two to make it more practical

Get a correct boot top

A simple way to draw a straight line on your hull