August 2021

On sale now – the August issue of PBO – read all about the influential twin asymmetric daggerboard design that never quite received the recognition it deserved, plus the people behind the nation’s floating maritime heritage and our first ever attempt to test non-biocide antifouling…
Red Fox review
A design ahead of its time, we take a close look at this innovative 20-footer
Born in the USA
Iconic designs from North America (including the Jaguar 27)
Saving historic vessels
The preservation of Britain’s maritime history can be a real battle
Solo Biscay dodging orcas
Stormy weather and orca warnings during a single-handed adventure
Great electric boat race
How far and how fast can hybrid and electric narrowboats cruise?
20 tips to beat seasickness
Overcome the dreaded mal de mer
Non-biocide antifouling
PBO begins a comprehensive test of eco-friendly antifoulings
Keep fit afloat!
A world champion shows how to cycle and kayak from your boat
Wrong way round NZ
Ferocious tides where two seas meet see a crew lose their bearings
A wild Ryde
Misadventure off the Isle of Wight
Finding Shangri-La
A cruise to the exotic Chagos islands
New PBO Project boat
Taking the plunge to own a boat in need of renovation
Old boat, new plug
Building a 1920s One Design – with modern twists
Build a deck-box seat
A garden planter gives inspiration for cockpit seating
Lengthen a GRP tender
Sawing an old dinghy in two to make it more practical
Get a correct boot top
A simple way to draw a straight line on your hull