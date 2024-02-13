April issue – out 15 February

Are you ready for launch day? Essential checks from batteries to safety kit, Trade tips on buying a second hand outboard, pre-start checks and engine care, how to sail solo around Britain, step-by-step guide to painting and varnishing .. and more!
Spring launch checks
Practical tips to take the stress out of the big day, from safety gear and engine checks to batteries
Outboard engines
Trade tips for buying a used outboard motor
Gleaming woodwork
A step-by-step guide to painting and varnishing
Escape to the sun!
A guide to booking your perfect charter
Big adventure on a small boat
How to sail solo around Britain in. 28ft boat..by one who has just done it!
New boat test of the Dufour 37
Spacious inside with sparkling performance
Planning on cruising the French inland waterways?
Duncan Kent shares his pick of second-hand sail and power boats for exploring inshore
How I improved by Torqeedo electric outboard
A PBO reader shares how he made it suit his needs
Stolen boat recovery
How a quiet cruise on the Norfolk Broads became a crime drama
Yacht refit
Tackling the renovation of a 30-year-old Westerly Konsort
Stop turbine rumble
Quieting down a wind turbine
Better boat handling
Coming alongside in a single-engined boat
Ask the experts
Revive faded gel coat and beating diesel bug
New electric outboards
Spotlight on ePropulsion’s new ‘plug and play’ electric motors
Welsh harbour delight
Exploring Cardigan Bay in a trailer-sailer
Sturdy Avon scows
The appeal of these study lug-sail 11ft boats with a heavy centreplate