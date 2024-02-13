April issue – out 15 February

Are you ready for launch day? Essential checks from batteries to safety kit, Trade tips on buying a second hand outboard, pre-start checks and engine care, how to sail solo around Britain, step-by-step guide to painting and varnishing .. and more!

Spring launch checks

Practical tips to take the stress out of the big day, from safety gear and engine checks to batteries

Outboard engines

Trade tips for buying a used outboard motor

Gleaming woodwork

A step-by-step guide to painting and varnishing

Escape to the sun!

A guide to booking your perfect charter

Big adventure on a small boat

How to sail solo around Britain in. 28ft boat..by one who has just done it!

New boat test of the Dufour 37

Spacious inside with sparkling performance

Planning on cruising the French inland waterways?

Duncan Kent shares his pick of second-hand sail and power boats for exploring inshore

How I improved by Torqeedo electric outboard

A PBO reader shares how he made it suit his needs

Stolen boat recovery

How a quiet cruise on the Norfolk Broads became a crime drama

Yacht refit

Tackling the renovation of a 30-year-old Westerly Konsort

Stop turbine rumble

Quieting down a wind turbine

Better boat handling

Coming alongside in a single-engined boat

Ask the experts

Revive faded gel coat and beating diesel bug

New electric outboards

Spotlight on ePropulsion’s new ‘plug and play’ electric motors

Welsh harbour delight

Exploring Cardigan Bay in a trailer-sailer

Sturdy Avon scows

The appeal of these study lug-sail 11ft boats with a heavy centreplate