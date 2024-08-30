How to make your boots non-scratch to save your boat decks

Charles Beddingfield comes up with a way to make his boots non-scratch

Here’s a practical solution to the problem PBO identified with boots that tend to pick up gravel in a deeply ribbed sole, writes Charles Beddingfield.

I do most of my boating in carpet slippers so I find a pair of lightweight, flexible green wellies costing about £20 from B&Q serve well enough for dragging the dinghy up and down the beach.

But they picked up gravel in the sole which can scratch decks if walked upon.

I solved the problem by filling the sole smooth with ordinary general-purpose silicone sealant.

The boots still grip well but no longer bring gravel aboard to scar the Tudor Rose’s decks.

The boots have served several seasons and the silicone shows no sign of coming adrift yet

