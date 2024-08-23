Channel Hopping: SV Delos Upgrade – Two Hulls for Version 2.0

Our resident YouTube aficionado has ideas for what to do if you're in the market for plans to build your own cruising multihull, but Wharrams aren’t your style...

This year has seen major changes for popular YouTube sailing channels, and Sailing SV Delos is no exception.

Ranked second in popularity, the channel follows the adventures of Brian Trautman and friends on their 53ft Amel Super Maramu.

After ten years, Brian and his Swedish wife Karin ‘Kazza’ Syrén are embarking on a new journey: building Delos 2.0, a 53ft aluminium catamaran.

Unlike top-ranked Sailing La Vagabonde, who recently acquired a £1.6M Rapido 60 trimaran built in Vietnam, Team Delos plans to build their boat themselves.

The idea was born in 2019 after Brian visited the Annapolis Boat Show and was impressed by a 62ft aluminium expedition catamaran by De Villiers Marine Design from New Zealand.

In a recent episode, they meet the designer, David de Villiers, and Brisbane-based builder Dan Scholfield of Stradbroke Yachts, who has built two of these boats.

Dan gives Brian and Kazza an intro course in welding to see if a DIY build is feasible. Touring Dan’s latest build, David de Villiers discusses design tweaks to suit their needs.

Ultimately, they decide building the boat on their Swedish farm isn’t practical. Thankfully, Dan offers to build it with them in his yard—a win-win-win for designer, builder, and the Delos crew.

More recent episodes follow Brian, Kazza and Sierra as they sail Delos to Raiatea in French Polynesia in order to haul out for an extended period.

For those eager for real-time updates, @stradbrokeyachts on Instagram has spoilers galore.

While Delos 2.0 will be more affordable than SLV’s Rapido, it’s still beyond the budget of many aspiring multi-hull cruisers.

If you’re in the market for plans to build your own cruising multihull, but Wharrams aren’t your style, you may wish to consider De Villiers’ plans for a sporty 31.5ft plywood epoxy catamaran, the first build of which the designer is slowly working on to enjoy in his retirement.