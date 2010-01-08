X Factor stars open Tullett Prebon London Boat Show

Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon sing and cut the ribbon on the main stage

X-Factor singers Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon performed on stage then cut the ribbon to officially open the 2010 Tullett Prebon London International Boat Show.

The pair then posed for photos with members of the Royal Engineers who are exhibiting military boats and equipment at the show’s riverside marina.

The show is open for 10 days. For ticket and travel information see: www.londonboatshow.com