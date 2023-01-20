Wooden boat builders urged to take part in survey

Wooden boat builders in the UK are being asked to take part in a skills survey to help shape the future of the industry

Wooden boat builders are being asked to take part in a survey to assess the level of traditional skills used in the UK.

It follows a symposium on traditional wooden boat building by the Wooden Boat Builders’ Trade Association and Heritage Crafts.

Boat builders, trainers and other boat building organisations attending the event felt that it was important to promote, celebrate and continue the heritage skills of wooden boat building in the UK.

As a result, the trade association and Heritage Crafts have compiled a survey to try and assess the current skills level in the UK.

Questions range from the training offered by boat yards to the skills at risk of being lost. All answers will be used to shape the future of the industry.

The survey will remain open until 31 January 2023.

It can be accessed here.

