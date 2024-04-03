The UK Cadet Class World Championships need your help!

The volunteer-run UK Cadet Class World Championships take place this summer, and support is being sought for the hundreds of young sailors who are taking part

The UK Cadet Class World Championships and National Championship will be held this summer in Plymouth.

The event is being completely run by volunteers, who are now looking for support for the two-week regatta, which will see around 200 young sailors from around the world compete in the UK Nationals and then the International Cadet Worlds.

Waldringfield sailor Alan Krailing is helping to organise the event, alongside Plymouth Youth Sailing and the United Kingdom National Cadet Class Association.

“The Cadet World Championship this summer will be the culmination of nearly three years of planning and preparation from a small but dedicated group of organisers,” explained Krailing.

We are completely reliant on the generous support of volunteers to make the event a success and we need lots of them! Around 80 people are needed each day to launch and recover over 100 boats, start and finish the races, lay the race buoys, provide on-the-water safety, record the results; the list goes on.”

The cost of running the regatta is around £50,000, but raising £60,000 would give it “the cherry-on-the-cake stuff that will make the 2024 Cadet World Championship an event that will showcase UK Youth Sailing”.

Although the Cadet Class is affiliated with the RYA and receives some financial help, the class is mainly self-funded.

Continues below…

Alice Thorogood, a United Kingdom National Cadet Class Association committee member, said this was an opportunity to grow the class.

“We can run the event on income from entries, but we really need help with things like a photographer or even better a film-maker to capture the event and leave the class with a legacy of footage to promote the Cadet and bring more young sailors into the Class,” she said.

“Asking for help is always a difficult task, but I truly believe it is a real opportunity for organisations and individuals to be part of the future of British sailing.

“The Cadet Class have and continues to churn out some of the best sailors in the world, you will find them in the Navy, on board boats like Maiden in the Ocean Globe Race, they were part of the China.Ningbo team winning Match Racing World Championships in 2023, you will find them on America’s Cup boats and in the British Racing Team with Olympic dreams. You will also find our alumni coaching and teaching and giving back to sailing all over the world.

“The Cadet Class is small but we are mighty, we have big dreams and we are proud to instil a love and a passion in our sailors that lasts a lifetime. Many Cadet parents know personally what a difference this made to them as youngsters,” said Thorogood.

The UK Cadet Class World Championships will take place at the Mount Batten Centre in Plymouth from 27 July- 9 August 2024.

Sponsor, Golden Duck Publishing is putting together a souvenir programme for the regatta, which will list sponsors and messages of support to the sailors taking part.

The suggested donation is £10 for an individual or £25 for an organisation. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cadet-world-championship-2024-program-support

For those wanting to offer additional help, such as sponsoring a safety RIB, visit https://cadetworlds.co.uk/sponsorship or to become a partner, email the Class directly at chair@cadetclass.org.uk

