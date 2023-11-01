Sunsail and The Moorings announce partnership with Blue Marine Foundation 

Sunsail and The Moorings, along with other companies in the Travelopia Group intend to donate at least £1 million to the Blue Marine Foundation over the next three years

Seven global projects being run by the Blue Marine Foundation are to benefit from at least £1 million donated by international yacht sales and charter companies, Sunsail and The Moorings and other firms across the Travelopia Group.

The money will be used over the next three years to help conserve and restore 7,000 hectares of critical marine ecosystems.

The global sales operations and sustainability manager for Sunsail and The Moorings, Laura Bowtell said their partnership with the Blue Marine Foundation will further “our commitment to a sustainable future.”

“Funds raised for the Blue Marine Foundation will contribute towards them continuing with their vital work. The ocean is our biggest ally in limiting climate change as things like sea grass meadows and mangroves can absorb thousands of tons of carbon emissions and produce oxygen, making them a fantastic environment for sea life to thrive,” she added.

Marine ecosystems across the globe absorb nearly half the world’s carbon dioxide and play a pivotal role in regulating our planet’s climate.

However, this complex web of life is under threat due to overfishing, pollution and climate change.

By engaging local communities in marine conservation, it is hoped these fragile ecosystems will be safeguarded and restored.

The oceans & climate director for Blue Marine Foundation, Dan Crockett praised Sunsail and The Moorings for recognising “the value of the ocean as a solution to climate change.”

“Commitment to protect and restore these vulnerable but incredibly valuable blue carbon ecosystems is very welcome in a time of climate and biodiversity crisis. Blue Marine Foundation looks forward to a powerful, impactful partnership,” he added.

What can Sunsail & The Moorings customers do to help?

From 1 November 2023, customers can add an optional donation of £2/$2/€2 (or local equivalent) per person to their next yacht charter.

Donations will go directly to Blue Marine Foundation and will be used to support seven projects that span the globe:

A blue carbon approach to saving Greek seas

Restoring blue carbon habitats and protecting unique marine ecosystems in the Caribbean

Community-led restoration of Indonesia’s extraordinary blue forests

Restoring abandoned aquaculture ponds to productive mangrove forests in Philippines

Safeguarding the future of ancient seagrass meadows in Formentera

Restoring Mida-Creek’s mangrove forests in Kenya

Restoring mangroves and seagrass for climate mitigation and resilience in the Maldives

For more information on the partnership, visit:

www.sunsail.co.uk

www.moorings.com

