£10 daily fee for Studland Bay eco mooring buoys

"New eco moorings protect seagrass and enable boating to continue in Studland Bay" says Studland Bay Marine Partnership chairman David Brown.

A new daily £10 fee to use the eco moorings at Studland Bay in Dorset has sparked outrage among some boaters, but their view “does not represent the majority”, says the Studland Bay Marine Partnership (SBMP).

The moorings have been installed and are managed by the SBMP.

Following a successful fundraising campaign, there will be 87 eco moorings available to boaters this year within the Voluntary No Anchor Zone (VNAZ) at South Beach, costing around £3,000 per unit.

In 2019, Studland Bay became a Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) meaning it is now a legally protected area and home to Dorset’s most extensive seagrass meadow, with the VNAZ in place since 2021.

Seagrass can store up to twice as much carbon per hectare as terrestrial forests, and is “a great weapon in the fight against global warming and coastal erosion”.

Studland’s meadows are an internationally important breeding ground for the British native spiny seahorse.

The 24-hourly fee has angered what the Studland Bay Marine Partnership is keen to emphasise is ‘a very small minority’ of boaters.

Angus Rose sparked a debate on a Facebook post: “The eco moorings will not be free anymore and they are intending to charge a £10 fee for their use. I have no idea how this will be policed but be aware that they [the Marine Management Organisation (MMO)] will now surely try to make the ‘no anchor zone’ compulsory.”

Paul Hornby responded: “Back to anchoring then!”

Gary Garratty said: “We can put one boat on it and then raft off 25 and split the tenner?”

Jerry Pocknell said: “More people will choose to use their own anchor. Unless they can give me a good reason, why should I pay £10?

The Studland Bay Marine Partnership steering group, including the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), is continuing to hold events for boaters who have questions about the project and not-for profit payment scheme.

The eco moorings have a maximum weight limit so rafting up is not advisable.

An RYA spokesman said: “Our discussions with boaters about seagrass at the Southampton Boat Show last year were overwhelmingly positive, with a clear desire to support conservation efforts.

“Nobody we spoke to was concerned about charging for the use of eco-moorings to support their maintenance.

“We are also working with chart providers to ensure that sensitive habitats are clearly marked on charts and in pilot books, as boaters want to know where the seagrass is.”

Why not anchor?

Boater Jim Atkins, representing two yacht clubs for the Studland Bay Marine Partnership, said: “There is a large area of Studland Bay that provides excellent holding for anchored boats, outside of the VNAZ.

“If boat owners ignore the VNAZ and anchor in the designated area, it is quite probable the MMO will apply for a blanket lawfully enforced No Anchor Zone regulation, to the detriment of the many boat owners who will comply with the voluntary status.”

Neil Garrick-Maidment, founder of The Seahorse Trust, a charity whose research data is shared with the Studland Bay Marine Partnership research and monitoring group, added: “It is so sad that some boaters have taken this attitude about the £10 fee. The eco moorings will be maintained and insured, rather than the historic moorings, which are in a very bad state of repair.”

The eco moorings, which are being expanded thanks to funding from the MMO Fisheries and Seafood Scheme, plus match-funding, will cost £70,000-£80,000 per annum to maintain and insure.

It is against the law to damage or destroy seagrass and those who do risk fines.

Neil added: “I ask boaters, please do not anchor on the fragile seagrass, it’s crucial for the seahorses, and the planet.”

Signage will be at local marinas and slipways. The fee payment will be via an app.

An MMO spokesperson said: “The eco moorings provide an excellent alternative to traditional moorings and anchoring, which can scour the seabed and damage the fragile seagrass habitat and ecosystem it supports.”

Have your say

The Studland Bay Marine Partnership team (RYA; National Trust; two yacht clubs; Natural England; Dorset Wildlife Trust; Studland Parish Council; boatfolk and more!) will be at Swanage Sailing Club on 19 February and Southampton University Science and Engineering Day on 16 March to discuss eco moorings and the wrk of the partnership team.

