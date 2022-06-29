Special Hui Gathering to celebrate the late James Wharram’s life

Anyone wishing to attend James Wharram's special Hui gathering is requested to register their attendance

A celebration of the late James Wharram’s life will be taking place on 22 to 25 July (exact day will be chosen according to the weather).

The plan is to have a fleet of Wharram catamarans and other boats join his loved ones as they scatter the ashes of James and his wife Ruth, who died eight years ago, on the outgoing tide from Falmouth, from where they started their first pioneering double canoe voyage on Tangaroa in 1955.

Wharram’s life partner Hanneke Boon said: “This was their wish and gives us a chance to say a final farewell. We hope many of you will be able to join us then, with or without your boat. There will also be a big celebration and a bring and share BBQ at our headquarters in Devoran.”

The plan

This weekend has neap tides, meaning high water in Falmouth around midday. Wharram’s 23ft 6in Mana will be moored at Customs House Quay the day before the event, the same place where James, Ruth and Jutta were moored on Tangaroa in 1955.

The Special Hui (festive gathering in Polynesian) will include a Parade of Sail (on Saturday afternoon 23rd, weather permitting) out of Falmouth at high water, following Mana.

The ashes of James and Ruth will be scattered out at sea on the outgoing tide, remembering their first voyage out of Falmouth on Tangaroa in 1955, the pioneering voyage that started the global Wharram movement, which still thrives today.

All admirers of Wharram, who died in December last year, are invited to join the parade of sail, including monohulls and other catamarans, and even motor boats.

Please register attendance

Attendees of James Wharram’s special Hui gathering are requested to fill out a simple registration form.

In the evening of the same day, a celebration and bring and share barbecue, will be held at James Wharram Designs (JWD) headquarters.

Participants will be able to camp on site in small tents as at previous Huis.