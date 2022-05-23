Teenage solo cruiser Katie McCabe has set her sights on a transatlantic crossing in a 21ft race boat.
The 14-year-old said: “After spending eight weeks on board the lovely Falanda [Morgan Giles] as I completed my circumnavigation of Britain last summer, I only fell more in love with solo sailing, and the excitement and chaos that comes with it.
“So much so that I am now planning on sailing solo across the Atlantic, although this time not aboard Falanda, and not so alone!
“The Mini Transat is a solo transatlantic race, which I hope to take part in, in 2025.
“For the race I will need to buy a Mini 6.50, a little 21ft racing boat, that is smaller, lighter and faster than Falanda.
“The only problem is, the Minis are part of a very special class, so are of course, highly expensive.”
Article continues below…
Katie McCabe: “How I sailed solo around Britain, aged 14”
I had lived on a boat since I was two weeks old aboard Ros Ailither, a 50ft fishing trawler my…
Katie McCabe on sailing solo to the Isles of Scilly – aged 13
Prior to her single-handed round-Britain circumnavigation, Katie McCabe sailed her newly restored classic yacht solo to the Isles of Scilly
With limited time until the qualifying races, Katie has launched a crowdfunding bid.
At the time of writing, she had raised £1,765 against a target of £10,000.
Mini Transat entrants are required to complete 1,500nm of class racing and a 1,000nm solo qualifier.
You can donate now to support her cause on Katie McCabe’s Mini Transat 2025 GoFundMe page.