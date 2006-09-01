Solo Atlantic rower makes landfall under tow

Solo Atlantic rower Rob Munslow was towed into port last night by St Mary's Lifeboat

Solo Atlantic rower Rob Munslow was forced to call for help at the end of a 2,100-mile voyage after missing the rendezvous with the harbour launch.

The 28-year-old Territorial Army recruitment officer called for help two miles off Bishop Rock in the Scilly Isles after his vessel Carnegie X ran aground at 1030pm last night. St Mary’s all-weather lifeboat responded to the call and used a white flare to locate Mr Munslow. The crew then launched the smaller Y-boat to attach a tow, and pulled the rowing boat clear of the rocks and safely ashore at St Mary’s.

Rob’s 65-day voyage from St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, was the realisation of a childhood dream inspired by Tom McClean, the first man to row the North Atlantic solo in 1969. In 2005 Rob was part of the Vivaldi Atlantic Four, who set the world record for the fastest unsupported crossing of the North Atlantic as well as being the first four-man team to complete the route.

Rob missed the 55-day solo record by 10 days, but has still raised over £4,000 for the Trinity Hospice in South London, and Ty Hafan Childrens Hospice in Wales. To sponsor him, log on to: www.justgiving.com/rmunslow