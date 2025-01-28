Search underway to find pre-1950 boats still floating on the River Deben

A year-long project has been launched to try and identify the oldest boats of any type and size on the River Deben

Boats Still Floating is a new project by the River Deben Association which aims to identify the oldest boats which call this waterway home.

The Suffolk river was once a major transportation route for people and cargo and has a long history with sailing and boatbuilding.

The Deben Cherub 21ft river racing class, which celebrated its centenary last year, was built at the Everson’s boatyard, now The Woodbridge Boat Yard, and is regularly raced on the river.

Association members now want to identify how many boats on the Deben are over 75 years old.

Boats of any type, size and condition can be included in the survey. The only criteria is that they must still be floating at least part of the time, either with the tide, used seasonally or as a houseboat or moored on a beach.

The project is being led by Julia Jones, who edits the association’s magazine, The Deben.

‘The Deben is a sheltering river. It nurtures amateur and professional craftsmanship and a variety of older boats, including a significant number of liveaboards,” she said.

“This River Deben Association (RDA) project aims to celebrate as many as possible of our over-75-year-olds and the skill and dedication which keep them floating.”

Those who own or know of a pre-1950 boat on the River Deben are being asked to submit a photo and details of the boat such as name, build details, original purpose, current use, original and current mode of propulsion, river location and history by either emailing magazine@riverdeben.org with the subject line Boats Still Floating or by filling in the form on the River Deben Association website: riverdeben.org.

Want to read more articles like this?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter/X