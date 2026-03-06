Recall of hydraulic hoses on Volvo Penta D4 and D6 engines

The UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a product recall for Volvo Penta hydraulic hoses for D4 and D6 engines with DPH sterndrive



Hydraulic hoses on certain models of Volvo Penta engines are being recalled due to a risk of them detaching from the end fittings.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards in the UK issued the notice after hydraulic hoses on D4 and D6 engines with DPH sterndrive (2603-0005) were recalled by Volvo Penta. The recall also applies to hydraulic hoses supplied to customers as aftermarket parts between June 2023 and October 2025.

All units within the engine serial number range – A1247408-A1274845 – are affected.

The product recall notice states that there is a risk of the hoses detaching from the end fitting, which could cause hot oil to leak from the system and spray onto anyone standing near the engine, causing burns.

As a result, the hoses do not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Boat owners are being asked to check if their engine is affected by entering the engine’s serial number via the Volvo Penta website.

The full recall notice is available here.

