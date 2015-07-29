Poole Harbour Boat Show confirmed for next two years

Poole Harbour Commissioners have announced that the South Coast’s newest boat show will be returning for the next two years.

The organisers of Poole Harbour Boat Show, held for the first time in May this year, say its ‘resounding success’ has meant it will be back in 2016 and 2017.

There will also be a third day added to the weekend’s schedule of activities due to feedback and demand – Friday will now be included.

To coincide with the dates of the 2017 European Maritime Day, which includes a conference at The Lighthouse, the Poole Harbour Boat Show will be held on 20 to 22 May 2016 and 19 to 21 May 2017.

Poole Quay and Poole Quay Boat Haven will continue to host the free boat show which attracted more than 15,000 visitors this year. Following extensive debrief discussions and assessment through feedback and visitor surveys, organisers are planning to refine the event in 2016 and have hopes to expand the event further along the Quay.

Jim Stewart, chief executive for Poole Harbour Commissioners, said: ‘To hear such positive response from so many involved in the event and particularly from the public was overwhelming.

'I acknowledge all the hard work from the team and our sponsors who put so much into making this event happen and we are excited for its future, particularly as we lead into 2017 and the prestigious European Maritime Day which Poole will host. 'We understand that a significant number of boats and related products were sold by our exhibitors, Quay businesses enjoyed a booming weekend of trading, and those from the industry believed that we made boating accessible to a new audience. We really welcome the opportunity to provide an entry level to a new group of boating enthusiasts.'

Features and elements of the 2016 event will be announced in due course. Potential exhibitors are welcome to register their interest for berths or stands now, please contact John Binder at Poole Quay Boat Haven on 01202 649488.