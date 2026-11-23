Boaters asked 'is the definition of pleasure vessels too ambiguous?' In response to an MAIB report into a fatal MOB incident from the keelboat LimbItless in 2022

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is asking for views on the definition of pleasure vessels to support its ongoing work to keep people safe on the water.

A 12-week call-for-evidence has launched and mariners, owners and boat operators are among those being urged to provide their thoughts and experiences on how the current definition is understood and applied in practice.

Feedback requested includes whether there are situations where the distinction between pleasure and commercial use is unclear.

This MCA ‘listening exercise’ was prompted by a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report into a fatal incident off Cowes, Isle of Wight, in October 2022, which recommended a review of the definition of pleasure vessels.

Why did the keelboat LimbItless MOB fatality prompt this definition of pleasure vessels survey?

On 1 October 2022, Elizabeth Wood, aged 43, lost her life after she fell overboard from a Sonar class keelboat while racing off Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Her crewmates were unable to recover her from the water before she succumbed to the effects of immersion.

When extra help arrived, she was quickly removed from the water, first aid was administered, and she was taken ashore. Despite the efforts of the emergency services and medically qualified passersby she could not be revived.

At the time of the accident, the Andrew Cassell Foundation (ACF) was operating the Sonar as a pleasure vessel.

Three key safety issues were identified:

Although she was wearing a correctly fitting lifejacket and appropriate sailing clothing the crew member rapidly succumbed to the effects of immersion and was unable to assist with her own recovery.

The activity’s risk assessment was incomplete as it did not consider how individuals who had fallen overboard would be recovered from the water.

The crew were insufficiently trained and practised in the recovery of a person overboard.

The 2022 report recommendation to the MCA:

“The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is recommended to review the definition of the term ‘Pleasure Vessel’ to clarify that vessels operated by organisations and charities to take vulnerable adults and children afloat do not fall within the scope of that definition. “The Local Government Association Coastal Special Interest Group is recommended to bring this report to the attention of local authorities and invite them to consider oversight of waterborne charitable activities within their jurisdictions.”

Boaters asked: Is there any ambiguity in the current definition of pleasure vessels?

Now the MCA, is looking into how definitions of pleasure and commercial vessels determine different regulatory safety requirements such as lifesaving equipment, training, inspections and certification.

The MCA’s innovative technologies lead for code vessels, Esmé Flegg, said: “We want to hear from a range of groups and individuals about the pleasure vessel definition and how it is applied in practice, if there is ambiguity, and its influence on operations. “This is not a consultation on regulatory changes; this is a call for evidence, prompted by an important MAIB report. “The evidence gathered will help us to understand better how the current definition operates, aiding our ongoing work to ensure all sectors stay safe.”

Find the Use and perceptions of the definition of ‘pleasure vessel’ survey here or email codes@mcga.gov.uk.

The deadline for responses is 1 February 2027.

Want to read more practical articles like How do you define a pleasure vessel?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter

PBO web categories