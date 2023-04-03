No more Shipping Forecast on LW from 2024

From next year, the Shipping Forecast will no longer be broadcast on long wave (LW) due to the closure of the LW platform

From 2024, the Shipping Forecast will no longer be broadcast on long wave (LW).

For years, the BBC has broadcast the Shipping Forecast on both LW and FM frequencies, but the LW platform – which is operated by Arqiva – is being closed in 2024 as it is obsolete technology.

The Shipping Forecast will continue to be broadcast on other channels, including by HM Coastguard and on BBC Radio 4 FM and BBC Sounds.

Sailors are being encouraged to use NAVTEX to receive the Shipping Forecast, as it provides coverage out to 270 miles.

HM Coastguard provides VHF coverage out to 30 miles and MF coverage out to 150 miles using its network of remote aerial sites around the UK coast.

The head of Hydrography and Meteorology at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Andrew Colenutt, stressed that the end of long wave broadcasts does not mean the end of the Shipping Forecast.

“The Shipping Forecast is a vital component of maritime safety information as well as being a national institution and will continue to be broadcast via HM Coastguard’s channels and also on BBC Radio 4 FM and DAB and BBC Sounds.

“All we would ask is for mariners to start making sure they’ve got other means of receiving it if they have been relying on LW broadcasts up until now,” he added.

FAQs on changes to the Shipping Forecast

Why are you stopping the Shipping Forecast?

We’re not. We’re committed to broadcasting the Shipping Forecast by other means. It will continue to be broadcast on other channels including BBC and via HM Coastguard.

What is really happening is that long wave is reaching the end of its life as a technology, and will be decommissioned, by the private company which owns the infrastructure.

In preparation for this, the BBC are ending their separate Long Wave broadcasts.

Why is Long Wave being switched off?

Long Wave (LW) will be decommissioned as the technology is reaching the end of its life and the technical parts have not been manufactured for some time.

Why can’t the BBC save LW?

The BBC do not own the platform on which LW is broadcast, this is owned and run by a private company -Arqiva – which will set the time frame for decommissioning LW.

The BBC is ceasing to broadcast a separate schedule on LW in anticipation of the closure and giving notice and time for the mariner community to make other arrangements.

Can I use FM/DAB or BBC Sounds to receive the Shipping Forecast on board my boat?

We would strongly advise against relying on digital media or internet services to access the Shipping Forecast while you are at sea. There are safety concerns as reception of these is not always guaranteed that far out.

On land, receiving the Shipping Forecast via those means is fine. At sea, mariners must make sure they comply with the international rules around being able to receive Maritime Safety Information including weather warnings and general information.

The range of broadcast of the HM Coastguard channels covers an extensive area, which includes most of the area currently covered by broadcasts on the LW frequency.

What options are there open to me as a mariner to receive the Shipping Forecast?

The primary method of sending out Maritime Safety Information in coastal waters is by NAVTEX.

NAVTEX is an international automated medium frequency service for delivery of navigational and meteorological warnings and forecasts, as well as urgent maritime safety information.

This system is most useful for vessels which are out at sea as it provides coverage out to 270 miles.

Beyond that limit, information is broadcast by EGC (Enhanced Group Calling) by Recognised Mobile Satellite Service providers like Inmarsat and Iridium.

This service is complemented by radio telephony broadcasts.

HM Coastguard provides VHF coverage out to 30 miles and MF coverage out to 150 miles using its network of remote aerial sites around the UK coast.

Shipping Forecasts are broadcast twice a day.

For more information go to Maritime Safety: weather and navigation: Maritime Safety Information broadcasts – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) or Weather broadcasts and maritime safety information: leaflets – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Radio 4 currently broadcasts the Shipping Forecast four times a day on LW – what will happen to all those broadcasts?

BBC Radio 4 FM will continue to broadcast the Shipping Forecast twice a day on weekdays and three times a day on weekends.

It will also be available on BBC Sounds.

Won’t people going out to sea be put at risk by this loss?

LW is only one of the means by which people can receive the Shipping Forecast.

It is a legal requirement for mariners to be able to receive maritime safety information which includes the Shipping Forecast.

People who rely on the LW Shipping Forecast to inform their safe passage planning need to change how they receive this information. There are numerous alternative sources of the same forecast that can be received in Sea Areas A1 and A2.

This is why we are informing people now of this change, to maximise the time people have to plan and prepare ahead of the 31 December 2023.

Marine weather forecasts and Maritime Safety Information (MSI) is broadcast on NAVTEX, VHF and MF on a regular basis every day.

How does the MCA fit this decision in with its commitment to safety of life at sea?

The MCA is committed to keeping people safe in the maritime environment. LW is reaching the end of its life as a technology.

This is out of the hands of not just us but the BBC and the Met Office too, we are proactively working with all involved to minimise the impact this will have.

We are keen to get the message out about what will happen and when and how people can prepare for this change.

Weather information is key for safe passage planning which is why we provide so many alternative ways of receiving this information.

