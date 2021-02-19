New boat news: the latest news and video – sail and power

All the latest new boat news and video - in no particular order... From the world's first variable beam catamaran paddleboard to the E1 foiling electric Formula 1 powerboat

1. Honda Honwave range revamped for 2021

Honda has revamped its Honwave range for 2021, applying a sharp new look to a reappointed deck layout. Available in approved Honda Marine dealers priced between £700 – £1,300.

What’s New for 2021

Atop the tubes, loop handles replace the hogging and rope providing a cleaner, flatter profile while also reducing the risk of damage to the inflatable when the rope may have potentially been used wrongly to lift the boat.

Moving the oars inboard from their previous secure position, on top of the tubes, not only completes the low-slung, sportier look, but offers up more space to passengers to sit even more comfortably on the tubes. Upfront, a bow roller has become standard fit across the range to prevent rope-scuff at the bow, while also acting as a visual feature imparting a functional look and feel.

The new lift-type drain valve prevents incorrect fitment when securing it back in place and stops occupants from accidently dislodging it and flooding the Honwave while underway. Furthermore, the removal of tabs at the rear of air V-floor models reduces wake without compromising performance, making for more responsible navigation of calm and narrow rivers.

As before, there are three deck types to choose from – slatted, air V-floor or aluminium – which cover a range of ten boats measuring between 2m and 4.0m long, with a maximum passenger capacity of seven people on the biggest model. Maximum power output of 20hp.

Tubes are of durable, high grade PVC; GRP transom and two-year domestic-use warranty.

A range of accessories include seats, bags and covers, as well as launching wheels.

Eight engines are available to the Honwave range: sub-3m models are paired with economical, single-digit power-output outboards (BF2.3, BF4, BF6 and BF8), while the longer models work best with the more powerful twin-cylinder BF15 and BF20 engines.

All engines are sold with a six-year domestic-use warranty.

2. Zodiac 3D boat configurator

Zodiac’s latest digital attraction: ‘The objective with this new tool is to make the customer experience even more fun, interactive and immersive. We offer a wide choice of floats, gel coat colors, upholstery, and many other options.’

www.zodiac-nautic.com

3. RaceBird – Electric foiling Formula 1 powerboat

E1 and SeaBird Technologies have announced they are joining forces with the expert marine engineers at Victory Marine to develop, manufacture and assemble the electric RaceBird powerboat that will feature in the UIM E1 World Electric Powerboat Series.

Competing in the global E1 Series, each RaceBird powerboat will be driven by a single pilot and will be targeting speeds of up to 60 knots (111 km/h or 69 mph). The first RaceBirds will be unveiled on June 8, to coincide with World Oceans Day, with prototype testing scheduled to take place in October later this year.

Alongside building and developing the full fleet of race-ready RaceBird powerboats specially for the E1 Series, Victory Marine has also been tasked with engineering and manufacturing the sister SeaBird model, a six-person electric foiling powerboat that will be made accessible to anyone through a shared booking platform.

The SeaBird will feature hydrofoil technology, lifting the hull one metre above the water to allow for minimum drag and maximum battery efficiency. With a range of 50 nautical miles between each charge and accessible to anyone using a shared booking platform, the SeaBird will change the way people travel and transform marine mobility.

4. XP-19: Brand new cruiser-racer from Germany

From PBO reader Andreas Budde near Leipzig:

‘I work now about three years at a cool new sailing boat: the XP-19. After sailing several micro tonners for more than 20 years and looking in vain for a new cool sailboat on the market, I am now building my own!

‘Based on my many years of experience, I have used the deck design of my old XP_18 Micro Tonner: small cabin (with well usable interior) & practical large open cockpit.

‘The hull was extended to 6 metres, steep bow and a few cool – distinctive edges in the rear area. The boat was completely developed via CAD (computer aided design), which considerably simplifies the construction of the first prototype!

‘Last year we finished the prototype which we use to build a proper mould . This year we build the 1st boat out of the mould.

‘The XP-19 Sailing boat looks cool and sails very very nice!! The German Yacht Magazin (translated on my website) already done a very positive test on them.

So, take a look here and on Facebook.

5. Scandi 42 Sailboat of the year at the (virtual) Helsinki boat show

Scandi Yachts’ sailboat Scandi 42 has been awarded Sailboat of the Show at the Helsinki International Boat Show. Scandi 42 is designed to be sailed in all weather conditions. The main feature of the model is the deckhouse with a 360 degree view from inside the boat.

– Our goal was to build a sailboat that enables sailors from the Nordics to enjoy a long sailing season. The deckhouse makes it possible to sail a Scandi 42 protected from wet and cold while still having a clear line of sight in all directions, says Östen Karlsson, owner and CEO of Scandi Yachts.

Scandi 42 is the latest sailboat model from the famous boat cluster in Ostrobothnia in western Finland. Other sailboat manufacturers such as Baltic Yachts and Nautor’s Swan are located within a radius of 25 kilometers. The family company Scandi Yachts in Uusikaarlepyy is the leading manufacturer of vacuum infused hulls in the sizes 37-46 ft. Scandi Yachts is a subcontractor to some of Finland’s largest motorboat manufacturers.

6. RumCat 3.1 VB – Variable beam catamaran paddleboard

Neil Rumble at Rumble Boats sent us this: ‘It’s taken a while (3 prototypes) to get it fully sorted for production but here is my new design of catamaran paddleboard, the RumCat 3.1 VB.

‘I think I can claim its the worlds first variable beam paddleboard. This one is 10ft x 34ins but can be wider or narrower depending on usage. Ideal for novices/experienced SUP, or as a sit-on kayak, sailing, motoring, yoga etc.

I can supply a comprehensive kit or fully finished. Simple and quick to build. Flat bottom, 3mm & 4mm gaboon ply, standard stitch and glue, epoxy sheathed. All up weight around 14kgs.

Cheers Neil!

7. Seakart 335 open jet tender/RIB

Combining the speed and excitement of a jetski with the safety and comfort of a RIB, the Seakart 335 will make its UK debut at the South Coast Boat Show, Ocean Village Marina, 7-9 May 2021.

This 3.5m by 2m jet powered tender/RIB seats up to five people. The 110 horsepower version can do up to 45mph. Throttle is controlled by a paddle located behind the steering wheel and there are plenty of luxury optional extras.

8. Superyacht sales surge in 2020 – how?

An explosion of brokerage activity in late 2020 resulted in December becoming the second strongest single month for brokerage sales since 2009, according to BOAT Pro data, the world’s leading superyacht market intelligence source.

December 2020 racked up a total of 57 sales, eclipsing the 42 recorded in December 2019 and the 38 recorded in 2018. The only month that has recorded a stronger sales performance since 2009 was May 2017, which recorded a total of 59 sales. In fact, figures show that the second half of 2020 was the best six months for brokerage sales since 2009, while the fourth quarter of the year was also the best on record.

‘The fact that more brokerage boats were sold in 2020 compared to 2019 is remarkable given the weakness of the market at start of the pandemic,’ writes Simon Harris of Hawthorn Advisors. ‘In March, April and May 2020, just 62 superyachts changed hands, well down on 2019’s figure of 112 and 2018’s 129.

‘However, the market roared back in the second half to set new records for superyacht sales. The strong sales performance has continued into 2021, and brokers are optimistic the run will continue.’

9. Universal Yachting are doing deals

Dufour SUPER SPRING DEALS to be precise: Save up to €62,600 by specifying extras on your new Dufour at no extra charge on orders before 31 May 2021.

Typical additional equipment enhancements for the Dufour 430 include a Raymarine Evolution autopilot, hot and cold cockpit shower, remote control 1000W electric windlass, teak finish seating, interior blinds with mosquito nets, Radio/CD with cockpit speakers, additional cockpit cushions, antifouling…

Universal Yachting’s Principal, Chris Warwick, says: “The offer is automatically available for anyone who orders a new Dufour by the end of May, and they will take delivery of their boat between September 2021 and March 2022.”

www.universalyachting.com

10. Befoil 16 sport – foiling convertible catamaran dinghy

A 3-in-1 catamaran dinghy with normal foils for learning to sail (without flying or foiling), aluminium foils with wings to start lifting the boat out of the water in 8 knots of breeze and a set of carbon foils that will hurtle the boat along at 30 knots. The T-foils are self-regulating, which should help avoid painful nose-dives at high speed and there is the option of trapezes for the sailors (for the kids!) or outriggers (for the rest of us). www.befoil.com

11. Jobe jet SUP

The new Aero E-duna SUP board from Jobe features a jet engine to support you on longer sup tours and on windy days. This engine sucks up the water and an internal fan blows out the water. This makes for a jet propelled forward thrust, supporting you on your SUP tour in every condition. You can cruise up to 3 hours on the E-duna with a speed of 2 knots.

12. Big boats bring the glory, but small boats make the sailors…

Beneteau’s takeover of Seascape has led to the introduction of the 7th generation of Beneteau First range. The First SE range features carbon rig, laminate sails and other technological features, while the First 14, First 24 and First 27 (without the SE) feature simpler systems, aluminium masts, more comfortable interiors and cockpits geared towards daysailing and coastal cruising

The First 27 SE prices starts at €67,500 (ex VAT). Designed by Samuel Manuard for ‘extraordinary sailing experience up to today reserved for professional racers’ according to Beneteau’s press release.

She is described as ‘wholly’ trailerable and ‘sailors can challenge themselves on One Design long-distance races or enjoy fast adventure cruises’.

Light but stiff vacuum-infused hull construction, a hull with very high initial stability and deep lead-bulb keel, carbon rig with large square-top mainsail with no backstay or runners and balanced twin-rudder steering.

13. The home of the houseboat

If it’s luxury you’re after, why not stay practical and just do away with the enormous engine room and offshore capability… Apparently the home of luxury houseboats is Monticello, Kentucky, USA where the enormous lakes make sheltered water almost as abundant as green rolling hills. Enjoy a tour on us… trifectahouseboats.com

14. Marina based boat shows for 2021

9-11 April 2021

Following the success of the first Thames Valley Boat Show in 2019, the show will be returning to Penton Hook Marina in Surrey on 9-11 April 2021.

7-9 May 2021

The popular South Coast Boat Show (7-9 May 2021) will be back at Ocean Village Marina Southampton.

19-20 June 2021

Brand new to the boat show line up in 2021 is the Green Tech Boat Show, to be held at Queen Anne’s Battery, Plymouth, 19-20 June 2021.

10-19 September 2021

Ocean Village Boat Show (10-19 September 2021) at Ocean Village Marina.

