First top award to inland marina

Cheshire's Overwater gains five Gold Anchors

Overwater Marina, in operation for just 18 months, is the first marina on the British Waterways Network to be awarded five Gold Anchors, after the Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) announced that it achieved the maximum rating in its Gold Anchor Award Scheme.

Set in the Cheshire countryside by the Shropshire Union Canal, Overwater Marina’s moorings are centred around an island wildlife sanctuary. It offers a slipway, workshop, pump out and fuel and uses renewable energy technology to provide hot water and heating for its facilities building. It has also been awarded the ‘ICOMIA Clean Marina Award’ as part of the Gold Anchor accreditation.

TYHA’s Gold Anchor Award Scheme – which won them the 2011 PBO Green Award in the Campaign or Initiative category – is a voluntary assessment programme which is focussed on customer service and quality moorings for the boat owner. The ratings range from one to five Gold Anchors and provide assurance of the credibility and quality of marinas both in the UK and internationally.

