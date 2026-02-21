Find out how you can win £6,000 for your club with Funding the Future

Sunsail's Funding the Future is open to all RYA-affiliated sailing, yacht clubs, charities and university teams in the UK

Funding the Future has returned for 2026, with the chance for RYA-affiliated sailing, yacht clubs, charities and university teams across the UK to win £6,000.

The Sunsail initiative aims to help clubs invest in facilities, equipment, and innovative programmes designed to grow participation in grassroots sailing.

Applications will be scored based on different criteria, including impact, sustainability, long-term vision, innovation & creativity and financial planning.

New for this year, clubs will also be scored on how they are supporting female participation – whether through new initiatives or the expansion of existing programmes, and asked to demonstrate how they are encouraging more women and girls to participate in sailing, creating inclusive environments for all and supporting long-term participation and progression.

This is part of Sunsail’s long-term efforts to ensure clubs are actively working to improve gender representation within the sport.

“I am thrilled to see Sunsail encouraging clubs to showcase their support for female participation. Grassroots sailing clubs play a vital role in encouraging inclusivity and accessibility in a sport that can and should be enjoyed by all,” said Dee Caffari MBE, who is one of the judges and recently made history by being part of The Famous Project crew, who are the first all-female crew to sail unassisted and non-stop around the world.

“They (clubs) are the place where confidence is built, skills are learned, and passion begins. Ensuring these clubs are recognised for their inclusive programmes and environments is paramount to inspiring the next generation of sailors.”

As well as Caffari, the panel of judges includes the editor of Practical Boat Owner Katy Stickland, the RYA’s head of regions Gareth Brookes, the editor of Yachts & Yachting Online Mark Jardine and Sunsail’s head of brand Katrina Lawson.

“Diversity in sailing is key to driving participation, and clubs are in a great position at a grassroots level to help unlock and develop talent amongst women and girls,” said Stickland. ” I really look forward to seeing the work that is already being done by clubs across the UK, which builds on the impact of the Funding the Future campaign in nurturing the next generation of sailors.”

As well as the top prize of £6,000, Funding the Future will also award £2,000 to two runners-up.

To apply, clubs must complete an online application by Friday, 22nd May 2026, outlining a clear vision on how the funding would be used and how it would benefit members and the wider sailing community – including attracting new participants. Sunsail is looking for the most compelling proposals, which can include improvements to facilities, enhancing sustainability, investing in new equipment and developing youth or female-focused programmes or initiatives that can encourage more people into sailing.

The winners will be announced at the Southampton Boat Show in September.

Previous winners will not be eligible to apply again in 2026, ensuring new clubs have the opportunity to benefit from the funding.

Funding the Future has already delivered a significant impact across UK sailing clubs. Otley Sailing Club from West Yorkshire was awarded the top honour in 2025, with Wilsonian Sailing Club and Henley Sailing Club, where last year’s application was written by a nine-year-old sailor, celebrated as runners up.

A spokesperson from Henley Sailing Club said: “Winning the Funding the Future runners-up prize was a huge moment for us at Henley Sailing Club and has provided a real boost to our community. Our original application was written by Charlotte, one of our nine-year-old sailors, so it felt only right that the junior members decided how the £2,000 funding should be spent. They voted for a Pico dinghy to help them progress from optimists into the next stage of sailing. Even before it’s hit the water, the funding has created huge excitement and a real sense of ownership among the children. We’re incredibly grateful to Sunsail and the RYA for investing in our club.”

For more details on entering the competition and terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.sunsail.com/uk/funding-the-future.

