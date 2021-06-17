Electric powered boats on display at Green Tech Boat Show Plymouth

Broadblue catamarans, Pixii aluminium jet drive hulls, RS Electric boats, Plymouth ferry e-Voyager and more will grace the inaugural Green Tech Boat Show this weekend

It’s a truly electric line up of boats at MDL’s Green Tech Boat Show, which opens its doors for the first time this weekend (19-20 June), at Queen Anne’s Battery marina, Plymouth.

Catamaran builder Broadblue launched its first electric drive model, the Broadblue 345, in 2009. On display at the show is the new UK designed and built Broadblue 346 ECO, featuring the Fischer Panda drive system and the latest in battery and charging solutions from Victron.

“We are excited to be exhibiting at the first Green Tech Boat Show and introducing the Broadblue ECO 346,” says Mark Jarvis, from Multihull World, the broker for Broadblue. “By offering great sailing ability and an electric drive, owners of this innovative catamaran can enjoy quality time afloat without the noise of a diesel engine.”

Taking its name from 19th century scientific instrument maker, Hippolyte Pixii, Pixii Ltd aims to become the world’s first 100% carbon neutral marine company. With a fully recyclable aluminium hull and state-of-the-art waterjet drives for near silent propulsion, Pixii is showcasing its 100% electric, zero emissions SP800 (pictured above).

“It’s our first release and the first of its kind,” comments founder Charles Hall. “Although there are now a few electric boats on the market, none share our vision of using recyclable materials and having a focus on the whole lifecycle of the boat.”

Next up is the Pulse 63 from RS Electric Boats (pictured above), the world’s first RIB with fully integrated electric drive. This eco-friendly, zero emissions 100% electric RIB is made using sustainable materials.

“So far, the feedback from anyone that’s got onboard the Pulse is they love it,” says Jon Partridge from RS Electric Boats. “It offers a dry and stable ride and is a completely different feeling to your traditional RIB.

“You transition between displacement and planing mode in a very different way, where it just glides between the two. The fact that you have zero noise has a big impact as well, it’s so quiet.”

Joining these sustainable boating brands is Plymouth Boat Trips’ recently launched e-Voyager, a green ferry designed and developed to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for the marine industry.

“We are very excited to be exhibiting e-Voyager, the UK’s first, sea-going electric ferry at the Green Tech Boat Show,” says Andy Hurley, project manager at Plymouth Boat Trips/e-Voyager. “We will be showcasing the pioneering technology we have developed with the University of Plymouth, demonstrating how our approved systems can help the marine sector realise their zero carbon ambitions.”

Highlighting how boat owners can switch to cleaner, greener options on a boat they already own, no matter what the age, are the 1984 Contessa 34, Nazca, and 1980s Oyster 35 Muhuhu, both converted from diesel power to electric by North Devon Marine.

“Nazca uses only the renewable resources available to her with an auxiliary electric motor, sailing diesel free to combat negative impact and test emerging technologies,” says George Symes-Davidson from North Devon Marine. “She is demonstrating a new era of marine power and is equipped for self-sufficiency offshore.

“Muhuhu was converted from diesel to electric propulsion over winter 2020, and is now an ideal platform for data collection, wildlife observation and exploration.”

Article continues below…

Bounty’s End, a replica of the 23ft wooden boat used by Captain Bligh following the mutiny on the Bounty, swells the impressive line up further. Professional yachtsman, Conrad Humphreys, launched the Bounty Project in 2017 after recreating Bligh’s incredible 4000-mile voyage of survival with 18 of his crew members. The voyage was part of a five-part series produced for Channel 4.

In 2018, Bounty’s End was fitted with an 8kw Lynch regenerative electric motor that recharges under sail, making it the first commercially coded electric passenger boat in Plymouth, with no noise and no pollution.

Running alongside the Green Tech Boat Show, a virtual version of the show will be available on MDL Marinas’ website. In addition to those exhibiting at Queen Anne’s Battery, the virtual boat show will host Alva Yachts’ progressive, electrified solar sailing yachts and catamarans and Unu Mundo’s polar expedition yacht, Northabout.

The first boat show of its kind in the UK, MDL’s Green Tech Boat Show is a must for boat owners wishing to make the switch to greener options, and prospective owners who’d like to start their boating journey in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

With one week to go until the show, there’s still time for visitors to book their tickets. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance via the MDL Marinas website.

MDL Marinas is working closely with the local authorities in Plymouth to ensure that the event in line with the appropriate Government guidelines.