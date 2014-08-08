Dredging and sunshine boosts visitor numbers at Hafan Pwllheli

The marina basin and main channel now offers access for yachts at virtually all states of the tide

Major dredging works combined with fine summer weather has helped boost visitor numbers at Hafan Pwllheli marina in North Wales.

In the last few months the marina has welcomed nearly 1000 boats from all over the UK and Europe.

The final phase of the work to dredge the marina basin and main channel was completed in May and there is now excellent access for most yachts at virtually all states of the tide.

Over 90,000 cubic metres of dredged material has been removed from the harbour and the depth of the harbour channel is back to its original design depth of 0.6m at chart datum.

In addition to the dredging, a new flexible pontoon berthing system and a new quay wall have been installed for the soon-to-be-built National Sailing Academy and Pwllheli Events Centre. The facility is now being used to accommodate boats competing in national and international sailing events.

Said Wil Williams, Hafan Pwllheli Marina Manager: ‘These are exciting times at Pwllheli. Our visitor numbers have clearly benefited from the ongoing investment, helped of course by a great spell of summer weather and the prospect of a new National Sailing Academy on the site.

‘We are receiving more and more enquiries from potential berth holders looking for a permanent annual berth.’

Hafan Pwllheli is situated on the south side of the Lleyn Peninsula and provides access to some of the best sailing waters in the UK including Abersoch, Cardigan Bay, Anglesey and harbours along Ireland’s east coast.

With over 400 pontoon berths and excellent onshore facilities, it can accommodate a wide range of vessels from deep draught sailing yachts to large motor cruisers. The largest vessel currently moored in the marina is a 21.7 metre Sunseeker Manhattan 68.

Picture: Hafan Pwllheli new event pontoon bridge