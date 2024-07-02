Concern growing for missing Plymouth sailor

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Plymouth sailor, Paul Easby

Missing Plymouth sailor Paul Easby was last heard from on his boat over a week ago.

The 47-year-old left Devonport, where he moors his yacht, St Elena, on Saturday, 22 June 2024 to go fishing.

He had plenty of provisions on board but only 10 litres of fuel. The St Elena is believed to be a Hurley 22.

Talking to PBO, Paul’s partner, Sheryl Beer said she last spoke to him on 23 June 2024,

“I was not aware he had gone fishing on Saturday night. I tried to get hold of him but in the end, I reported him missing to the police. I managed to get hold of him on the Sunday (the last time they spoke) and he was around a mile or so past the Eddystone (lighthouse), and he was trying to come home but there was no wind and there was something wrong with the engine,” she said.

“When I last spoke to him he said: ‘I am trying to learn to sail and I am not going to learn to sail watching You Tube videos. Disappearing is not like him; he would not do this to me or his Mum.”

Sheryl said Paul did have mental health issues and was “obsessed with the war in Ukraine and preparing for war”.

“He has always said if there was World War 3 we would go out on his boat offshore,” she said.

Sheryl has permitted PBO to share details about Paul’s mental state, in the hope it will aid in the search for the missing Plymouth sailor.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information as to his whereabouts.

Officers have released a photo of Paul Easby, describing him as white, of slim build, with dark brown, short hair. He is 6ft tall.

A photo of the St Elena has also been released, showing the vessel grounded.

It is the only photo of the vessel the family had. Friends have said that St Elena is in good condition.

The yacht is described as having a blue hull, blue sail, and aluminium mast. The name may only be shown as St E rather than St Elena.

Paul has links to Brixham and Northampton, and the police are asking the public to look for the boat in harbours and anchorages.

Anyone who has seen Paul or St Elena is asked to contact the police immediately on 999, quoting log number 50240157671.

Falmouth Coastguard has put out an all-stations bulletin asking mariners to keep an eye out for the St Elena.

