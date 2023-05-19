Find out what is coming up in the August 2023 issue of Practical Boat Owner, available to buy from 6 July 2023

Coming up in the August 2023 issue of Practical Boat Owner magazine

Remember, you can buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

In the August 2023 issue:

How to repair gelcoat to professional standards

Ali Wood learns how to get the smoothest finish

Hull design explained and how it affects performance

Peter Poland looks at the pros and cons of different hull designs

Canoes and Kayaks tested: find out which one is best for you

We take to the water on one, two and four-person canoes and kayaks to see which one is worth buying

Pip Hare’s tips for climbing the mast safely

The Vendée Globe sailor on how to get up and down your spar with ease

Also in this issue:

The legacy of small boat pioneer, Frank Dye

Restoring a written off boat

Replacing engine mounts

Making a one off fridge

Electrification of a 17ft catamaran…and more

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter