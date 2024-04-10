Changes to the UK’s Submit a Pleasure Craft Report service announced

Changes to the Submit a Pleasure Craft Report service will be coming into effect from 18 April 2024

Checks on permission to travel are being introduced to the Submit a Pleasure Craft Report service from 18 April 2024.

Since 01 January 2022, sailors have been legally required to report their departure and arrival in the UK to Border Force, sharing details of the vessel, the voyage, the skipper and crew and any goods onboard.

From 18 April, travel checks will be introduced for all crew, which means the details of all travel documentation, such as visas and passports, recorded on the Submit a Pleasure Craft Report will be checked to ensure everyone on board has valid permission to travel to the UK.

If needs be, travel documentation may need further verification.

The outcome of these checks will be shared with the skipper and crew on arrival in the UK.

For British and Irish nationals a valid passport is their permission to travel.

Skippers are being asked to check all crew have the following documentation for entry into the UK

a valid passport or travel document that is acceptable in the UK

a valid visa or exemption document if they are from a country where a visa is always required

Full details of valid travel documents for entry to the UK can be found here.

An email about the new permission to travel checks has been sent to everyone who has previously used the service via the email submit.a.pleasure.craft.report.service@notifications.service.gov.uk.

Practical Boat Owner has asked the Home Office why permission to travel checks were not done previously and is awaiting a response.

The Submit a Pleasure Craft Report applies to all boats sailing to or from the UK and the Isle of Man, and replaces the C1331 Form.

It can be submitted by post or online.

