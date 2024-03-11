Broken bowsprit and rig damage for Evrika in the Ocean Globe Race

The bowsprit of Evrika has broken and damaged the rig of the Swan 65 ketch. It follows a collision with a buoy and fellow entrant, Triana at the start of Leg 4 of the Ocean Globe Race

Evrika is now racing in the Ocean Globe Race without a bowsprit after it broke in stiff 25-knot headwinds just days after the start of Leg 4 of the round the world yacht race.

The Swan 65 ketch hit fellow competitor Triana in the harbour of Punta Del Este in Uruguay, which resulted in Evrika‘s bowsprit spearing a navigation buoy.

Two days later, the skipper of Evrika, Dominique Dubois contacted Race HQ to report that both the bowsprit and pulpit were broken and there was damage to the furling unit and furling foil, although “no apparent structural damage on the hull.”

“The pulpit and [t]he bowsprit are “off” and we have to cut them in order to secure the bow. Last night at 3h30UTC, the tube of the furler (on which we have also detected a crack) brock [broke] suddenly in 25 kn of wind! We have to put the Yankee down on the deck and we are now sailing only with the foresail…We try to find a solution to fix the problem but these kind[s] of job can only be done during the next period of calm…

everybody is safe on board,” wrote Dubois.

The team dropped the headsail to avoid further damage and sailed under mainsail and staysail until the weather improved to make repairs.

By 10 March, the crew were using their yankee again.

“victory: Yankee reel repaired! Sent back immediately. It’s finally sliding at more than 7 knots. Now find a solution for the asy[mmetric],” tweeted the crew.

Despite the issues onboard, Evrika remains in the middle of the fleet, currently lying 7th at the time of writing.

The start of Leg 4 of the Ocean Globe Race has been tough on the whole fleet.

For the last six days, the boats have been averaging around 110nm every 24 hours due to the strong headwinds and steep 1-2m seas, with many struggling to sail to windward.

Now the weather has changed, and the spinnakers have gone up.

IRC leader Triana tweeted: “After 56 hours in hell we are now in heaven – spinnaker sailing in 15 knots.”

Maiden has been leading the fleet from the race start but has just slipped a place to the Swan 651 sloop Spirit of Helsinki.

The crew of the 58-ft Bruce Farr yacht chose to stay on a starboard tack in the upwind conditions where they found a good breeze closer to the coast.

In contrast, Spirit of Helsinki, Translated 9 and Pen Duick VI headed east on a port tack, sailing closer to the centre of a high pressure system.

Only Pen Duick VI has continued with this route, with the others turning north. Time will tell if Marie Tabarly and her crew have made the right decision.

There is still over 6,000nm to go to reach the Royal Yacht Squadron finish line off Cowes.

The first boats are expected to arrive on 9-10 April

Positions of the 2023 Ocean Globe Race fleet – Leg 4: Punta del Este to Cowes at 1200 UTC on 11 March 2024. These positions will change under the IRC rating. Line honours are shown below.

Spirit of Helsinki (Finland)

Maiden (UK)

Triana (France)

L’Esprit d’Equipe (France)

Galiana with Secure (Finland)

White Shadow (Spain)

Evrika (France)

Outlaw (Australia)

Translated 9 (Italy)

Sterna (South Africa)

Neptune (France)

Pen Duick VI (France)

Explorer (Australia)

Retired:

Godspeed (USA)

