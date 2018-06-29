Crosshaven Boat Yard
Crosshaven Boat Yard: Crosshaven Boat Yard was established over 60 years ago and has been a family based operation since the early days. The yard is situated just a stones throw from the Royal Cork Yacht Club which is the oldest yacht club in the world and was founded in 1720.
Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Crosshaven Boat Yard
Marina group:
Berth depth (MLWS): 4.5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 3.3m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s):
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: N
WiFi: Y
Diesel: Y
Petrol: N
Gas: <
Lift-out: 40 tonnes
Chandlery: N
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 80
Average price per metre: €2.30
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: N
Water: S
Power: Y
Parking per day: €0.00