Reversing a boat trailer: a quick guide

Reversing your trailer is daunting, but with practice can be satisfying. David Pugh explains the knack

Towing a boat trailer is simple, so long as you’re going forwards.

Take it easy, allow plenty of space in front and behind, swing wide on the corners and be gentle with the brakes – you’re in control.

Most problems arise when you start to reverse.

An HGV driver once told me that he dreaded reversing the tiny box trailer he towed behind his car to the local tip far more than the 12m trailer on his articulated lorry (neglecting to point out that he could unhitch the box trailer and wheel it by hand..).

Towing a boat gives you the worst of both worlds.

Far too heavy to be manhandled, when reversing, you are using a vehicle whose very design compromises manoeuvrability.

An arctic lorry reverses so well because the hitch is right over the back axle, but even the best towing car will have a short distance from the axle to the hitch.

This means you have to factor in the overhang of the car when manoeuvring, and also that the hitch weight is trying to lift the front wheels of the car.

The key is in planning your manoeuvre, and how you visualise it while you carry it out.

The two parts to bear in mind are the hitch, which, as the pivot, is the control point for the entire rig, and the back of the boat trailer, which usually has a long overhang and will swing in a wide arc as the trailer pivots around its wheels in a turn.

Reversing a boat trailer: step-by-step

1. If you are reversing in a gateway, it is usually best to use the whole road, even if it holds up traffic.

Pull up at an angle to reduce the turn you have to make in reverse and give more space to swing the back of the trailer.

Engage reverse and back the car away from the gateway.

What is happening at the hitch?

A strong twisting force is rotating the trailer in line with the gate.

2. When the trailer is on a line that will clear the gate, turn the steering wheel the other way, so that the car follows the trailer.

As the trailer nears the line you plan to reverse on once through the gate, straighten up.

Because you started on the other side of the road, you will hopefully have had space to get most of the rig in line before you start to go through the gate.

3. If possible, it is best to be on a straight line before passing through any narrow gaps, but failing that watch your corners in your mirrors like a hawk, leaning out of the window to see better if necessary, and preferably have somebody to guide you at the rear of the trailer.

Don’t be afraid to pull forward and have another go!

