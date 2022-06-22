Adding a stern anchor: How to mount a DIY pushpit bracket

Moody Eclipse owner David Berry explains how he made a DIY pushpit bracket to deploy a Med mooring stern anchor…

Sailing in the Mediterranean we needed a stern anchor for our 10m (33ft) Moody Eclipse, Aderyn Glas, so before we left Port Napoleon in southern France we fabricated this bracket.

The construction is based on a commercial anchor tray, some stainless steel tubing and a couple of homemade brackets to attach it to the transom bulwark.

So, where to put it? The obvious position was the corner of the pushpit which gave me a solid railing to bolt to and a secure area of transom for the base of the uprights.

The only issue was to keep it clear of the davit on the port side, but luckily that was simple enough.

Ironically, most of the harbours and marinas we visit in our chosen sailing area in Greece have ‘lazy lines’ or a convenient tree to tie to, but we have used the stern anchor to stop us swinging and hold the bow into the swell, for example.

So does it work? A resounding ‘Yes’. The stern anchor lives on the trough so is out of the way, we rope it down to stop it falling off and shackle the inboard end. Deploying it takes only a minute.

How to install a pushpit bracket for a stern anchor – step by step

