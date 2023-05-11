Where is the most effective place to install a boat vent? Surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies has some tips

Where is the best place to install a boat vent?

I’m fitting out an Evolution 25 and want to include as much natural ventilation as possible to prevent damp and mould when she’s locked up.

On my previous boats I’ve always propped up the bunk cushions with the locker lids when leaving the boat and that has been fairly successful, but I now propose to fit small grille-type vents to the front of the lockers.

My question is where should these vents be installed?

Would they be more effective near the top of the bunk sides or nearer the bottom?

I’d prefer them high up to help prevent bilge water getting into the lockers, but I suspect the lower position would be more effective.

As an alternative, the vents could be fitted between each locker (to avoid bilge water) in which case the vents could be high or low.

What do you think?

Keith Rippin

Surveyor Ben Sutclife-Davies replies:

A mixture of high and low vents is always better.

Personally I’d remove any soft furnishings and as much equipment as possible off the vessel in winter as a matter of course.

I’ve seen some owners set small computer-type fans or the very small USB-type that help create air circulation.

On my own craft, I have a set of dorade vents that are extremely good at forcing air in.

I also have a full over-boom and deck cover that has made a dramatic difference which, as its secured to the lower guard wires, also creates a very good air flow around the boat.

