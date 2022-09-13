What is an undefaced ensign? And why does it matter? Ask the experts

PBO reader Tjalling Halbertsma wants to know exactly what is meant by an undefaced ensign. Our expert explains all…

Tjalling Halbertsma from Bergen, North Holland writes: “I sail a 28ft flat-bottomed Vollenhovense Bol, built in steel and a fine ship for the Waddenzee in the Netherlands with a draught of less than 2ft (0.6m).

“While leafing through your magazine I hit upon an article about boat flag etiquette, a subject I love. But I’m afraid I don’t quite understand the meaning of the word undefaced’. My dictionaries and Google have all let me down. Can you explain this word?”

RYA instructor Andy Du Port replies: “British yachts may wear one of three ensigns: White, Blue or Red. Any British yacht may wear the Red Ensign, but the White and Blue are restricted to members of clubs and associations which have been granted a warrant by the government and are known as ’special ensigns’.

“A defaced ensign is one on which a badge or emblem has been added, usually on the fly (the part of the flag furthest from the flagpole). An undefaced ensign is therefore a plain one without any additional badges or emblems.

“The wearing of a defaced ensign is subject to the same rules as the undefaced equivalents and are shown on a club’s warrant, and reproduced on each permit issued to its members. The main points are:

The special ensign may only be worn by the yacht shown on the permit, and the person named on the permit must be on board.

The permit must also be on board.

When a special ensign is worn, the relevant club burgee must be flown at the same time.

“And all this is not just good manners – these rules are enforceable by law!”

