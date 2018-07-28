Pocklington Canal Bicentenary Festival & Boat Rally

The 200th anniversary of Pocklington Canal will be celebrated at the end of July, with a whole weekend of events and activities.

Organised by the Canal & River Trust in partnership with the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society, the celebrates take place on 28-29 July.

There will be all sorts of things to do and see at Melbourne Arm and Canal Head, as well as the towpath in-between. Most are free, with donation requested or small charges for some, including boat trips.

Highlights at Melbourne (both days) include:

Boats trips aboard New Horizons

Willow weaving

Morris dancing

History and wildlife activities

Rusticus Theatre guides walks

Live music

Boat rally

Brass band performance

Highlights at Canal Head (Saturday only) include:

Coracle sailing

Archaeology

There is a shuttle bus (book in advance) which runs between the two locations.

The event start at 10am on both days.

Further information is available from the Canal and River Trust