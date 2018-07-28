Pocklington Canal Bicentenary Festival & Boat Rally

  • July 28, 2018 - July 29, 2018
  • 10:00
TAGS:

The 200th anniversary of Pocklington Canal will be celebrated at the end of July, with a whole weekend of events and activities.

Organised by the Canal & River Trust in partnership with the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society, the celebrates take place on 28-29 July.

There will be all sorts of things to do and see at Melbourne Arm and Canal Head, as well as the towpath in-between. Most are free, with donation requested or small charges for some, including boat trips.

Highlights at Melbourne (both days) include:

  • Boats trips aboard New Horizons
  • Willow weaving
  • Morris dancing
  • History and wildlife activities
  • Rusticus Theatre guides walks
  • Live music
  • Boat rally
  • Brass band performance

Highlights at Canal Head (Saturday only) include:

  • Coracle sailing
  • Archaeology

There is a shuttle bus (book in advance) which runs between the two locations.

The event start at 10am on both days.

Further information is available from the Canal and River Trust