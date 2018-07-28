Pocklington Canal Bicentenary Festival & Boat Rally

The 200th anniversary of Pocklington Canal will be celebrated at the end of July, with a whole weekend of events and activities.
Organised by the Canal & River Trust in partnership with the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society, the celebrates take place on 28-29 July.
There will be all sorts of things to do and see at Melbourne Arm and Canal Head, as well as the towpath in-between. Most are free, with donation requested or small charges for some, including boat trips.
Highlights at Melbourne (both days) include:
- Boats trips aboard New Horizons
- Willow weaving
- Morris dancing
- History and wildlife activities
- Rusticus Theatre guides walks
- Live music
- Boat rally
- Brass band performance
Highlights at Canal Head (Saturday only) include:
- Coracle sailing
- Archaeology
There is a shuttle bus (book in advance) which runs between the two locations.
The event start at 10am on both days.
Further information is available from the Canal and River Trust