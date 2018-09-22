Maldon Town Regatta

Tow your trailer-sailer to Maldon in Essex to take part in the famous town regatta on 22 September and you could be in with a chance of winning the PBO Miles to Maldon Trophy, writes Dave Selby.

The hand-crafted trophy aims to attract more trailer-sailers to take part in a unique carnival of classic and modern sail with over 50 vessels ranging from historic smacks and bawleys to classic yachts and modern fibre-glass craft.

PBO’s Dave Selby will be participating in one of several Sailfish 18s, and will be on hand to advise on launch sites and help find overnight berths in Maldon, so crews can stay on and enjoy the party.

Regatta chair, Gerry Courtney, said: ‘Regatta day finds Maldon at its liveliest, then you can go off and savour the peace, tranquillity and wild-life of the salt marshes and creeks. The Blackwater estuary is a wonderful cruising ground for smaller boats so it’s an ideal opportunity to make a holiday of it.’

For more information and entry forms, click on www.maldonregatta.co.uk.

For local advice contact Dave Selby on 01621 854978 (e-mail: dave@rollingassets.com).

Caption info: Stained-glass artist Ian Hughes with trophy Record breakers: In 2014 Gwilym and Eva Newnham towed their 16ft Winkle Brig Constance 503 miles from west Ireland to take part in the Maldon Town ENDS