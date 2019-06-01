The second Irish Sailing and Mountaineering Adventure Challenge – known as The ISAMAC – will begin at 18:00 on 1 June.

The adventure challenge sailing and mountaineering race starts from Kinsale, with competitors taking in three mountains, as well as sailing legs before crossing the finish line at Dingle.

Early-bird entry fro the 2019 event is £300 per team, rising to the standard rate of GBP£400 on 1 January 2019 and then to a final ‘late rate’ of GBP£500 per crew on 1 April 2019.

Entry closes on 1 May 2019.

More details at http://www.trionium.com/Irish-sailing-mountaineering-adventure-challenge/index.html