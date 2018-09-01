The Ian Proctor Centenary Rally is being held on 1-2 September, to mark the centenary of the birth of this renowned dinghy designer.

It will be taking place during Bosham Sailing Club’s annual Classic Boat Revival, considered by many as the UK’s premier regatta for classic dinghies.

Proctor, who was born in July 1918, produced more than a hundred dinghy designs during his lifetime, many of which are still being sailed and raced today.

Some of his earliest designs included the Gull, Minisail, Osprey, and the Wayfarer, which shot to fame in the 1960s when Frank Dye sailed his Wayfarer, Wanderer, from Scotland to Iceland and from Scotland to the Faroe Islands and Norway.

The Bosham Classic Boat Revival attracts entries from all over the UK and abroad, making it a fitting regatta at which to celebrate Ian Proctor and his iconic designs.

Working with the relevant class associations, Bosham Sailing Club has invited 50-60 of the most iconic Proctor-designed boats still afloat to gather as a fitting tribute to the designer.

Those who have a boat that may qualify for invitation are asked to contact the organising team at proctor100@boshamsailingclub.co.uk as soon as possible.

More information is available at boshamsailingclub.co.uk