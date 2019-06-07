5th Poole Harbour Boat Show

Bavaria, Chris-Craft, Grandezza, Monterey, Scarab, Sunseeker, Bayliner, Beneteau Power & Sail, Cobra, Greenline, Jeanneau, Ribeye, Sealine and Sessa will be among the brands on display at the 5th annual Poole Harbour Boat Show.

The event, which is being held between 7-9 June 2019 at Poole Quay Boat Haven, is billed as the biggest free to attend boat show on the south coast.

This year’s show, which will be opened by 2020 Vendée Globe skipper Pip Hare, will focus on encouraging people to get out on the water, particularly youngsters.

Free taster sessions will be run all weekend with paddle boarding, kayaking and dinghy sailing provided by Rockley Watersports. The Yacht Clubs of Poole will be running sessions on cruising.

Visitors to the show will be able to see dinghy and yacht racing over the weekend.

The 2019 Fortitudo Property Poole Bay 100 Offshore Powerboat race will also be taking place.

Marking the opening round of the 2019 UKOPRA World Offshore Championship, the racing will happen on 8 June in Poole Bay.

The RNLI and Poole Harbour Commissioners will be showcasing their work through a series of demonstrations over the three-day show.

There will also be plenty to wow the crowds with firework displays on Friday and Saturday evening. The Freefall Parachute Display Team: The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) will also be landing directly in the harbour at 4pm on 8 June.

The chief executive of the Poole Harbour Commissioners, Jim Stewart, said: “This year’s event has gained significant momentum and we are particularly pleased at the attention and support that the Boat Show is receiving, now in its 5th year. We are incredibly proud at how its reputation has grown within the marine industry, local and regional business communities and the enthusiasm being shown by the public to attend and get involved. 2019 promises lots of expansion and lots of focus on our event objectives of getting people ‘on the water’. Poole has such a very rich maritime history and the PHBS is a wonderful way to celebrate all that it has to offer.”

Show organisers will also be trying to make the event as eco-friendly as possible, with single-use plastic banned from the show, wherever possible. Extra recycling collection points will also be installed.

The event’s marketing manager, Tracy Payne, said: “We are encouraging visitors to the boat show to bring refillable water bottles and we will provide details of all the refill stations to be found at the event in our show magazine. To continue with the reduction of single use plastic, Poole Quay Boat Haven will be providing refillable coffee cups to all of our exhibitors.”

The commissioners have also teamed up with ‘GoPladdle’ to hold ‘The Big Harbour Clean Up’ on 18-19 May.

The show will open daily from 10am- 6pm, Friday 7th – Sunday 9th June. For further details visit: pooleharbourboatshow.co.uk.