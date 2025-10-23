How I survived a fouled propeller in a crowded marina

Moody 376 owner Alan England shares tips for exiting a tight berth after experiencing sudden power loss from a fouled propeller.

The thought of a fouled propeller was the furthest thing from my mind.

The sun was shining and my plan for the day was to leave my marina berth in Malta and sail my Moody 376 two miles across the busy harbour to Manoel Island.

The reason for the journey was Linga Linga’s biannual maintenance and a survey for insurance renewal. It was a trip I’d made many times by myself and this voyage was going to be ‘just another day’… or so I thought.

The wind forecast was north-westerly 20-25 knots, slightly on the strong side but with a 55hp engine and 18in prop it was no problem, just more of a challenge.

Linga Linga was berthed bow-to the pontoon for privacy, so at 0730 I started the engine, which ran smoothly, and checked that the steering was okay.

As the wind was blowing her onto the pontoon I slipped my two stern lines to the pontoon, followed by my two forward lines and put the engine into gear at 1,000rpm and slowly eased astern out of my berth.

When I considered it safe to clear the nearby Grande Soleil 45, and her protruding anchor, I started turning Linga Linga to port into the 10m channel.

As I was coming abeam of the Grande Soleil 45, I heard a loud twang as stanchion wire and Linga Linga said hello to the Grande Soleil 45’s protruding anchor.

I also experienced a loss of power so when I immediately applied maximum forward power followed by full power astern it was all to no effect!

I drifted beam-to into the 20m main channel with no time to panic – action was required immediately!

Saved by the whistle

I engaged my brain, which fortunately was still functioning even this early in the morning, to assess the situation. The options were limited to dropping my anchor, which I did not consider safe as Linga Linga would have swung into the pontoons and other boats and sustained and caused considerable damage.

Fortunately, the wind had turned her bow to face downwind as I drifted slowly down the channel past a yacht to my starboard with a person on board his MacGregor 26 yacht, my Good Samaritan.

As always I had my whistle around my neck and blew it to attract his attention and get him to call out the cavalry who arrived in time before I had to drop my anchor in a more open space.

Under my instruction, Linga Linga was guided alongside another yacht’s starboard side and the starboard side of a large motor cruiser, carefully avoiding berthing hazards!

Damage assessment from a fouled propeller

I managed to berth alongside both big gin palaces without touching either, whether all this was by my skill or luck, who can say? I then proceeded to make Linga Linga fast with a spring line from my mid-cleat to my neighbour’s large mid-cleat so that the two boats were not in contact, and switched off the engine.

After a few minutes to give my thanks to Poseidon the god of sailors, I went on deck to make Linga Linga fast with the fore and aft pontoon lines and was greeted by the glowering owner of the neighbouring yacht, demanding ‘untie yourself from my boat’, which I did immediately. Not quite the warm welcome and liquid refreshment I’d been hoping for.

Having checked my engine shaft and seeing nothing externally floating in the water which could have caused my problem, I contacted my diver, who soon arrived. He inspected the fouled propeller and showed me the result of his inspection.

To my amazement, he presented me with a 2m length of 5mm cord which had been wrapped around the propeller and shaft preventing the propeller turning and stopping power transmission.

I started the engine and engaged gear, applied a considerable amount of revs and Linga Linga nearly took off with the pontoon in tow! I considered the problem was solved.

I wondered how this could have happened, as I have Ambassador propeller rope cutters fitted, which will cut through 20mm rope. Could I have been unlucky to have picked up a floating piece of rope? Or was I lucky to have survived my saga without damage?

Another near-miss after a fouled propeller

The next day, with the sun shining and the wind reduced in strength to north-westerly 15-20 knots, I was ready to try again.

I called up the cavalry – a local RIB owner – to monitor my departure to avoid upsetting my neighbour again! I carefully briefed the coxswain of the cavalry where to position his RIB in case I had problems, better safe than sorry.

As I was not certain he’d understood me, I repeated my instructions to which he replied ‘I understood you the first time.’

I disconnected my electrical shore power line – it has been known for people to forget. With the wind blowing me on to the pontoon I first released my stern lines to the pontoon followed by my bow lines and quickly went back to the cockpit.

However, as I was about to engage gear and put on power and escape I looked up and observed that Linga Linga was now about to have an imminent collision with the gin palace on my port side!

To my amazement, the coxswain of the cavalry had his full concentration on his mobile phone and the RIB was attached to my Moody 376 by a carabiner, preventing me from taking corrective action and motoring clear.

This resulted in Linga Linga drifting astern onto the pontoon with my tender attempting to demolish the utilities pedestal. Would I have been responsible and have had to pay for the damage? I’m still amazed I kept my cool and didn’t say anything.

Perhaps I’d become resigned to my fate! Fortunately, Poseidon was still looking after me and I made my escape, motoring safely back to Linga Linga’s home berth without further incident.

Having safely berthed, I proceeded to connect Linga Linga to the utilities pedestal, which showed that my account had credit.

Next conundrum

The water worked, but when I climbed aboard Linga Linga I discovered there was no electrical supply, which was strange.

So I checked my boat’s circuit breakers, which had not been tripped, so all was okay. I climbed off Linga Linga and back to the pedestal and checked that my male electrical plug was secure into the female plug socket and that I’d not tripped the circuit breaker on the pedestal, all okay.

Climbed back aboard, still no power, so I rechecked Linga Linga’s circuit breakers which were not tripped. Back to the pedestal, which was all okay! Having repeated this performance four times – which was not good for my health at my age – my worn-out brain began to function.

I removed my six-month-old shore power electrical male plug and couldn’t believe it, for the negative pin had become detached; even I was able to work out why Linga Linga had no electricity.

I then spent an hour sourcing my shore power extension cable and removing the male electrical plug to replace my defective male electrical plug and reconnect to the utilities pedestal. Eureka! Linga Linga now had shore power.

The question is, what had I done to upset Poseidon? As they say if you cannot take a joke, you should not buy a boat.

I was invited to try my luck for a 1030 lift out at Manoel Island later in the week. So five days later on a Saturday morning after the gales had abated to north-westerly 15-20 knots and with the sun shining, I offered my prayers to Poseidon and having done all my safety checks I cast off from my berth at 0930.

Third time lucky?

The omens were good for my two-mile passage to Manoel Island and, having carefully navigated the many hazards across the harbour en route to the island, I arrived off the lifting hoist berth at 1025.

However, I encountered another problem – no hoist – which is not unusual, as the Maltese are not always known for being good time keepers.

However, as this was going to be my lucky day, a friend was on his Westerly 26 on a mooring near the lift out berth so I joined him for a coffee while waiting to be lifted out at 1115.

Two weeks later with the sun shining and the wind a north-westerly 10-15 knots Linga Linga was relaunched and had an uneventful passage back to her berth.

Some people were not as lucky, and I later observed a yacht manoeuvring out of their berth in north-westerly 10 knot wind, which resulted in embarrassment for the owner but fortunately no injuries.

Conclusions after a fouled propeller

This experience with a fouled propeller taught me that sometimes your boat can get damaged through no fault of your own. It pays never to assume the ‘experts’ know what they are doing when they tow your boat as, ultimately, the small print will say ‘at the owner’s risk.’

Being solo may have been an advantage in that I was not distracted and able to take prompt action. Despite all of my precautions, things are sometimes out of our hands.

I was lucky that help was on hand during my first drama, and that I had my whistle ready to attract their attention.

In any situation, you have to know your own skill and have confidence in your boat and be prepared for the unexpected and take appropriate action. While becoming a geriatric and long in the tooth, I’m still prepared to learn and when I cannot manage Linga Linga solo, that will be the day to hand in my lifejacket.

Alan England learned to sail dinghies when stationed in Singapore with the RAF. An RYA Senior Dinghy Instructor and Yachtmaster Alan and his partner, Rosemary, live aboard the Moody 376 Linga Linga which is now permanently berthed in Malta.

Want to read more articles on dealing with a fouled propeller?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter