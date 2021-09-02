C&C 27: A roomy cruising boat that is ahead of its time

Built in the UK as Trapper 500 and Trapper 501 you can seat seven around the table down below on the C&C 27, writes Rupert Holmes



Shortly after the Viking 28 was launched C&C became established as boatbuilders in their own right and went on to produce a huge range of successful racing and cruising designs.

One of their first models, launched in 1970, was this much more cruising oriented design that was ahead of its time in many respects. A wide beam and more freeboard than many boats of the period provided a large amount of accommodation.

The saloon is particularly of note, thanks to the dinette arrangement which has a settee berth opposite – seven people can therefore comfortably sit around a huge table for meals. This is, however, offset by a small galley.

Despite the space for accommodation the C&C 27 is a decent boat to sail – it’s responsive, well balanced and was faster than many other pure cruising boats of this era.

After Anstey had built around 500 boats in the UK the model was updated and renamed the Trapper 501 in 1981. This benefitted from a higher standard of fit out and for the first time a twin keel option was offered.

This proved popular with many buyers and the boat remained in production until the late 1980s, although few boats were sold in the later years, despite ongoing improvements in the quality of the fit out.

C&C 27 specification

LOA: 8.33m / 27ft 4in

LWL: 6.75m / 22ft 2in

Beam: 2.8m / 9ft 2in

Draught (fin keel): 1.3m / 4ft 3in

Displacement: 2,350kg / 5,180lb

Ballast: 1,140kg / 2,500lb

Current market value: £7,000-£9,500 / $9,500-$13,000