Sir Robin’s missing compass mystery solved – 53 years after it was stolen

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston has been reunited with a compass that went missing off his boat in 1969 by the widow of the man who stole it.

The 32ft (9.8 m) Bermudan ketch Suhaili was on display in Rochdale shortly after Sir Robin returned from his record-setting global circumnavigation in 1969 when the compass was stolen.

Sir Robin said: “The widow/divorcee handed it in to the Holyhead Maritime Museum and the Curator contacted me via my website and told me it had been left with them with a short note saying her husband had stolen it 53 years before.

“I asked him to send me a photo and immediately recognised it.

“I am very grateful to the lady as she could have dumped it. It will remain on display at the museum until later in the year when I will drive up to collect it.

“I built the compass when I was building Suhaili in Bombay.

“It is a standard Merchant Navy Lifeboat compass I bought at the shipbreakers in Darukhaner (it means basically Gunpowder factory which must have existed there at some time) in Bombay.

Article continues below…

“I made the wooden part from teak. It got Suhaili back from India via the Cape and around the world a year later so it survived a great amount of abuse and I was very fond of it.”

He added: “It has a bit of slight damage which can be dealt with like the glass of the window is missing and the brass window cover, but that can be put right. (Sounds like a visit to a Boat Jumble coming up!)

“I won’t put it back on board as after this publicity there is bound to be someone who would steal it again, but it’s lovely that it has been found.”